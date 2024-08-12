Islam Makhachev blames “Dirty politics” for Russia’s ban from the 2024 Olympic Games

Islam Makhachev speaks out against Russia’s Olympic absence

In a recent Instagram story post, Makhachev reflected on the 2024 Summer Olympics and Russia’s notable absence.

“I enjoyed watching wrestling these days. It’s a pity that dirty politics got into such a courageous sport,” Makhachev said. “People who gave their whole lives to this sport and got a chance to compete at the Olympic Games are forced to stay home and watch the Olympics on TV…

“The double standards of dirty countries deprive our athletes of what they have been striving for all their lives.”

Many have called for MMA athletes like Makhachev to compete at the Summer Olympics in the future. The 2028 Olympics will take place in Los Angeles and feature many debuting sports.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Russia will be banned from the 2028 Olympic Games or if the current ban will be permanently lifted.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev, and others have pushed for MMA to be included in the upcoming Olympics lineup. Amidst the sport’s growth, the inclusion into the games would likely be a massive success.

In the meantime, Makhachev and other Russian athletes are banned from Olympic competitions, at least in the interest of competing under their national identity.