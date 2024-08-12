Islam Makhachev blames “Dirty politics” for Russia’s ban from the 2024 Olympic Games

By Curtis Calhoun - August 12, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev feels the International Olympic Committee’s ban of Russia from the 2024 Olympic Games was brutally unjust.

Islam Makhachev

Russian athletes were banned from the 2024 Summer Olympics after the country invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Only a handful of athletes from Russia competed at this year’s games, but were forced to compete as “individual neutral athletes”.

Russia’s standing at the games was further complicated after a controversial opening ceremony featuring drag queens and mocking of Christianity. Several Russian media athletes blasted the opening ceremony, using terms like “scandal” and “disgrace” to describe it.

Makhachev, born and raised in Dagestan, used his platform to speak against the IOC’s decision to punish Russian athletes for the government’s actions.

Islam Makhachev speaks out against Russia’s Olympic absence

In a recent Instagram story post, Makhachev reflected on the 2024 Summer Olympics and Russia’s notable absence.

“I enjoyed watching wrestling these days. It’s a pity that dirty politics got into such a courageous sport,” Makhachev said. “People who gave their whole lives to this sport and got a chance to compete at the Olympic Games are forced to stay home and watch the Olympics on TV…

“The double standards of dirty countries deprive our athletes of what they have been striving for all their lives.”

Many have called for MMA athletes like Makhachev to compete at the Summer Olympics in the future. The 2028 Olympics will take place in Los Angeles and feature many debuting sports.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Russia will be banned from the 2028 Olympic Games or if the current ban will be permanently lifted.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev, and others have pushed for MMA to be included in the upcoming Olympics lineup. Amidst the sport’s growth, the inclusion into the games would likely be a massive success.

In the meantime, Makhachev and other Russian athletes are banned from Olympic competitions, at least in the interest of competing under their national identity.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305

Israel Adesanya slams 'privileged' Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305: “He’ll never understand”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Coach wants to see Sean Strickland fight the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “We can fight by November or December”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024

The coach of Sean Strickland wants to see his pupil fight the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett issues warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “You know Islam, we’re coming”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has issued a warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick is "optimistic" that there's a chance Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones could happen

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick believes there’s still a chance that he could go on to battle Jon Jones.

Muhammad Mokaev
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits surprise at UFC deciding to cut Muhammad Mokaev

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the promotion’s decision not to re-sign Muhammad Mokaev.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier pushes for UFC to bring an event to Louisiana

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024
Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims beating Dricus du Plessis is more important than winning UFC title

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that defeating Dricus du Plessis would mean more to him than winning back the UFC title.

Jon Anik
Jon Anik

Jon Anik heaps praise on surging featherweight Chepe Mariscal following UFC Vegas 95

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik heaped praise on rising featherweight Chepe Mariscal following UFC Vegas 95.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick says PFL star Francis Ngannou is "in a good place right now" following tragic loss

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Eric Nicksick, the coach of Francis Ngannou, believes the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is in a good place after healing from the tragic death of his son.

Jon Jones Dana White
Dana White

Ben Askren thinks Jon Jones has dirt on UFC CEO Dana White: "He's playing along, and letting him and Stipe fight"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Ben Askren feels there may be something behind the scenes when it comes to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.