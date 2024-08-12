VIDEO | Belal Muhammad gets a huge entourage in Chicago after UFC 304 title win

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is thoroughly enjoying the perks of becoming a world titleholder after his triumphant victory.

Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards by unanimous decision to become the UFC welterweight champion at UFC 304. He silenced the Manchester crowd by utilizing his timely striking and elite wrestling to stifle Edwards’s advances.

Muhammad’s surge to the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings comes amidst an 11-fight unbeaten streak in the cage. After a long path to a welterweight title shot, he made the most of the opportunity by dethroning Edwards and beginning a new reign.

Muhammad, a proud Palestinian-American, became the first Palestinian champion in UFC history. His fan base around the world is superb, particularly in Chicago, where he currently resides.

Muhammad is fully embracing the love from Palestinian and non-Palestinian fans alike as he prepares for his first title defense.