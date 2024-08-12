VIDEO | Belal Muhammad gets a huge entourage in Chicago after UFC 304 title win

By Curtis Calhoun - August 12, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is thoroughly enjoying the perks of becoming a world titleholder after his triumphant victory.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards by unanimous decision to become the UFC welterweight champion at UFC 304. He silenced the Manchester crowd by utilizing his timely striking and elite wrestling to stifle Edwards’s advances.

Muhammad’s surge to the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings comes amidst an 11-fight unbeaten streak in the cage. After a long path to a welterweight title shot, he made the most of the opportunity by dethroning Edwards and beginning a new reign.

Muhammad, a proud Palestinian-American, became the first Palestinian champion in UFC history. His fan base around the world is superb, particularly in Chicago, where he currently resides.

Muhammad is fully embracing the love from Palestinian and non-Palestinian fans alike as he prepares for his first title defense.

Belal Muhammad escorted by a swarm of fans in Chicago

In a recent Instagram post, Muhammad shared footage of a large crowd showing his love in Chicago while out with the belt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170)

“Love you Chicago!” Muhammad posted.

Muhammad has defeated the likes of Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thompson, and Vicente Luque during his UFC tenure. He’ll likely face Shavkat Rakhmonov for his first title defense, potentially aimed for November or December.

Muhammad has also had some recent back-and-forth with Kamaru Usman; fueling speculation about a potential title fight. Usman hasn’t fought at welterweight since back-to-back losses to Edwards.

Muhammad has provided a glowing victory for Palestine amidst the ongoing crisis with Israel. He’s already used his world championship platform to send heartfelt messages to those impacted by the conflict.

It’s uncertain how long Muhammad’s title reign will last, but in the meantime, he’s fully immersed in the fame that comes with climbing MMA’s greatest ladder. He’ll look to replicate his run of success in his first welterweight title defense.

