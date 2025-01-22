Robert Whittaker offers update on jaw injury suffered against Khamzat Chimaev: “You can’t fight through that”

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is healing well from his fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

‘The Reaper’ and ‘Borz’ met in the co-main event of UFC 308 in late October. Back for the first time since scoring a knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov in June, Robert Whittaker hoped to secure a title shot. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev last appeared in the cage last October, scoring a decision victory over Kamaru Usman.

Heading into the five-round co-main, many fans and analysts believed ‘The Reaper’ would be the one to poke holes in the wrestler’s game. Instead, Khamzat Chimaev took down Robert Whittaker and quickly scored a submission win with a face crank. Post-fight, it was revealed that the former champion suffered a dislocated jaw during the finishing sequence.

A few months removed from that brutal loss, Robert Whittaker gave an update on his recovery in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Speaking with the longtime reporter earlier today, ‘The Reaper’ admitted that Khamzat Chimaev was way faster than he expected. That being said, Whittaker is already in the gym preparing for his next bout, having replaced his broken teeth.

“I would have choked on my teeth. The mandible had moved into the middle of my mouth. You can’t fight through that.” Robert Whittaker also gives an update on his injury from the Chimaev fight: “The healing process was really quick. It was all seamless. I was back in the gym in… pic.twitter.com/GhnOUiPchM — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2025

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker offers health update following loss to Khamzat Chimaev

“Yeah, I’m good. I’m good.” Robert Whittaker stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today, when asked how he’s doing a few months after his loss to Khamzat Chimaev. “The healing process was much faster than I think everybody expected. Just because, I was sick of those teeth anyway. I just got rid of them, got some implants, and the healing process was really quick. It was seamless, and I was back in the gym four weeks after.”

Later in the interview, Robert Whittaker had some choice words for UFC commentator Daniel Cormier. If fans recall, ‘DC’ was the one who initially leaked the former champion’s injury on social media just hours after the bout.

“I was super annoyed.” Robert Whittaker stated, when asked about Cormier. “It’s such a scummy thing to do. It’s like, the doctor took a photo of my mouth and said he was going to go show Dana [White]. So, that he knows what’s up. I thought, ‘Cool, do that”. ‘DC’ took a photo off the other guy’s phone to post all of his socials. Is that not scummy?”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Robert Whittaker face next?