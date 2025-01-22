Robert Whittaker offers update on jaw injury suffered against Khamzat Chimaev: “You can’t fight through that”

By Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is healing well from his fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Robert Whittaker UFC 308 Loss

‘The Reaper’ and ‘Borz’ met in the co-main event of UFC 308 in late October. Back for the first time since scoring a knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov in June, Robert Whittaker hoped to secure a title shot. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev last appeared in the cage last October, scoring a decision victory over Kamaru Usman.

Heading into the five-round co-main, many fans and analysts believed ‘The Reaper’ would be the one to poke holes in the wrestler’s game. Instead, Khamzat Chimaev took down Robert Whittaker and quickly scored a submission win with a face crank. Post-fight, it was revealed that the former champion suffered a dislocated jaw during the finishing sequence.

A few months removed from that brutal loss, Robert Whittaker gave an update on his recovery in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Speaking with the longtime reporter earlier today, ‘The Reaper’ admitted that Khamzat Chimaev was way faster than he expected. That being said, Whittaker is already in the gym preparing for his next bout, having replaced his broken teeth.

RELATED: ANTHONY SMITH REVEALS HIS UFC RETIREMENT FIGHT IS SLATED FOR APRIL: “WIN, LOSE, OR DRAW, THAT’S GOING TO BE IT”

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker offers health update following loss to Khamzat Chimaev

“Yeah, I’m good. I’m good.” Robert Whittaker stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today, when asked how he’s doing a few months after his loss to Khamzat Chimaev. “The healing process was much faster than I think everybody expected. Just because, I was sick of those teeth anyway. I just got rid of them, got some implants, and the healing process was really quick. It was seamless, and I was back in the gym four weeks after.”

Later in the interview, Robert Whittaker had some choice words for UFC commentator Daniel Cormier. If fans recall, ‘DC’ was the one who initially leaked the former champion’s injury on social media just hours after the bout.

“I was super annoyed.” Robert Whittaker stated, when asked about Cormier. “It’s such a scummy thing to do. It’s like, the doctor took a photo of my mouth and said he was going to go show Dana [White]. So, that he knows what’s up. I thought, ‘Cool, do that”. ‘DC’ took a photo off the other guy’s phone to post all of his socials. Is that not scummy?”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Robert Whittaker face next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul

WATCH | Conor McGregor vows to "slap the hell" out of Paul brothers & KSI: "A little side job"

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025
Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker opens up on former feud with Israel Adesanya: "If I could've hit him with a car I would have"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has buried the hatchet with Israel Adesanya.

Payton Talbott
UFC

Payton Talbott issues statement after stunning first career loss at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Payton Talbott issued his first statement after his stunning loss to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Former Jon Jones rival still thinks 'Bones' tops UFC pound-for-pound list over Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles - January 22, 2025

An ex-foe of Jon Jones thinks the reigning UFC heavyweight champion should have the top pound-for-pound distinction over Islam Makhachev.

Merab Dvalishvili UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Top UFC bantamweight contender thinks he can dethrone Merab Dvalishvili: 'Styles make fights'

Fernando Quiles - January 22, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has one top UFC bantamweight contender knocking on his door.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland sends expletive-laden challenge to Dricus du Plessis, UFC champion responds

Fernando Quiles - January 22, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends positive message to Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 311 defeat

Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message of positivity to Umar Nurmagomedov following his loss at UFC 311.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall finds Dana White's pound-for-pound shift "funny"

Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Dana White declaring Islam Makhachev his new pound-for-pound #1 ahead of Jon Jones.

Geoff Neal
UFC

Geoff Neal reveals future plans in UFC welterweight division

Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025

UFC star Geoff Neal has revealed what he would like for himself in the welterweight division moving forward.

Dominick Cruz
Rob Font

Rob Font expects the best version of Dominick Cruz at UFC Seattle

Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025

UFC fighter Rob Font has said he expects to see the best version of Dominick Cruz when they collide at UFC Seattle.