Robert Whittaker issues statement following gnarly UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker Gives Update on his Jaw Following UFC 308

When Daniel Cormier showed an image of Robert Whittaker’s jaw at the end of the UFC 308 broadcast, it was not a pretty sight. Whittaker addressed his health and thanked his supporters in an Instagram post.

Robert Whittaker issues first statement following his gruesome submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev and says his jaw is ok, but his bottom teeth were “moved in.” 👀 #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/9LXWUjmr71 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) October 27, 2024

“Thank you everyone for all the love and support. It’s a tough gig sometimes but that’s the business. Big congratulations to Khamzat, he was the better man tonight and that’s all there is to it. I felt great, everything was on point and I was ready. My jaw is good, but my teeth were moved in. It’s a good excuse to fix them properly now haha. I’m disappointed, but I come back better from every setback and every challenge so this is no different. I want to thank my team and everyone who supported me to get here. Time to go spend time with the family for a bit. Be back soon.”

Whittaker will obviously need to undergo a medical procedure before even thinking about his next fight. “The Reaper” was close to finding himself in another title matchup, but will have to once again prove he’s got time left for one more run.

"Bobby Knuckles" recently told Michael Bisping that he'll consider retiring at the age of 36. Whittaker turns 34 in December.