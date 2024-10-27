Robert Whittaker issues statement following gnarly UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Robert Whittaker has provided an update following his first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

Robert Whittaker UFC 308 Loss

Whittaker’s bout with Chimaev served as the UFC 308 co-headliner. While Chimaev winning the fight wasn’t all too surprising for MMA fans, Whittaker’s quick tap out had many wondering what went wrong. It became apparent that “The Reaper” suffered an injury.

“The former UFC middleweight champion gave fans an update on his health.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER KHAMZAT CHIMAEV STOPS ROBERT WHITTAKER AT UFC 308

Robert Whittaker Gives Update on his Jaw Following UFC 308

When Daniel Cormier showed an image of Robert Whittaker’s jaw at the end of the UFC 308 broadcast, it was not a pretty sight. Whittaker addressed his health and thanked his supporters in an Instagram post.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and support. It’s a tough gig sometimes but that’s the business. Big congratulations to Khamzat, he was the better man tonight and that’s all there is to it. I felt great, everything was on point and I was ready. My jaw is good, but my teeth were moved in. It’s a good excuse to fix them properly now haha. I’m disappointed, but I come back better from every setback and every challenge so this is no different. I want to thank my team and everyone who supported me to get here. Time to go spend time with the family for a bit. Be back soon.”

Whittaker will obviously need to undergo a medical procedure before even thinking about his next fight. “The Reaper” was close to finding himself in another title matchup, but will have to once again prove he’s got time left for one more run.

“Bobby Knuckles” recently told Michael Bisping that he’ll consider retiring at the age of 36. Whittaker turns 34 in December. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Robert Whittaker.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway ponders permanent move to lightweight division: "What else is there to do?"

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024
Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Bonus, Max Holloway, UFC
UFC

UFC 308 Bonus Report: Ilia Topuria one of five fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 308 event and five fighters ended up walking home with performance bonuses.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Ilia Topuria taking on Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the main event featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Aleksandar Rakic

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC 308 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige.

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC 308, Results, UFC
Sharabutdin Magomedov

UFC 308 Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov KO's Armen Petrosyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Armen Petrosyan.

Geoff Neal, UFC 308, Results, Rafael dos Anjos, UFC
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC 308 Results: Geoff Neal TKO's Rafael dos Anjos (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Rafael dos Anjos.