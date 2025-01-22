Jeremy Stephens eyeing fight with BKFC boss Conor McGregor ahead of Eddie Alvarez bout: “Beat up my f*cking boss”

Jeremy Stephens is still hoping to score a showdown with his BKFC boss, Conor McGregor.

‘Lil Heathen’ is one of the many, many former UFC stars who’s headed for the bare-knuckle boxing ring. Jeremy Stephens signed with David Feldman’s BKFC in late 2023, scoring a stoppage win over Jimmie Rivera in his promotional debut. The following September, he scored a unanimous decision victory over Bobby Taylor in Salt Lake City.

Back-to-back wins have Jeremy Stephens positioned as one of BKFC’s biggest names. This Saturday night in Philadelphia, the former UFC featherweight contender will meet Eddie Alvarez in a massive fight. Much like Stephens, ‘The Underground King’ has looked great since taking off the gloves. He scored a decision win over Chad Mendes in his promotional debut but was ultimately stopped by Mike Perry in his second bout.

Jeremy Stephens previewed the bout during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today. There, the longtime contender again stated his hope to secure a bout with Conor McGregor with a win. For what it’s worth, Stephens has had a heated feud with ‘The Notorious’, dating back to 2016. For his part, McGregor hasn’t been seen in action since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

RELATED: KEVIN LEE TEASES TONY FERGUSON REMATCH IN NEWLY-FOUNDED GLOBAL FIGHT LEAGUE: “THAT’S A FIGHT I REALLY WANT”

“Hopefully I get a chance to beat up my fucking boss… Look, he got taken out by calf kicks, he’s been knocked out… I’ve continued to rise and do this. It’s all leading to this moment.” Could we see Jeremy Stephens take on Conor McGregor in BKFC?👀 pic.twitter.com/FEV04WVFRr — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2025

Jeremy Stephens targets Conor McGregor ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V main event

The Irish superstar and ‘Lil Heathen’ famously went back and forth at the UFC 205 press conference in late 2016. After nearly a decade of trading insults on social media, Jeremy Stephens believes the fight has never been closer. While Conor McGregor hasn’t fought in nearly four years, he’s repeatedly stated his intent to fight in BKFC one day.

“Hopefully, I get the chance to beat up my f*cking boss too.” Jeremy Stephens told Ariel Helwani about a potential fight against Conor McGregor earlier today. “Yeah, that’s the delusion, right? I think if I just stay focused and keep this championship mindset and stay dialed in, Saturday night is the only thing I’m thinking about.”

He continued, “I go in there and do my job and handle f*cking business, who better [than Conor McGregor]? Who better? Right?… He got taken out by calf kicks, has been knocked out, and I’ve continued to grow. I’ve continued to put myself in there, I’ve continued to rise and do this. It’s all leading to this moment.”

What do you make of these comments from the BKFC star? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Jeremy Stephens?