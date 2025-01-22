Payton Talbott issues statement after stunning first career loss at UFC 311
Payton Talbott issued his first statement after his stunning loss to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311.
Talbott entered the fight as the biggest betting favorite on the card and many expected him to cruise to a win. However, Talbott was dominated in all three rounds to lose by decision which was his first career loss.
Days after the event, Payton Talbott took to Instagram to issue his first statement after the shocking loss.
“The vet gave me my first scar. May the skin heal itself to be strong and never split again. lucky to have such people in my life. fortunate to be able to learn valuable lessons. still had fun,” Talbott wrote on Instagram.
It was a short statement, but Talbott credited Barcelos for the win. The bantamweight prospect also believes it was a valuable lesson for his career and something he can use going forward for the better.
Following the stunning loss at UFC 311, Talbott fell to 9-1 as a pro and is 3-1 in the UFC. Before the loss to Barcelos, Talbott beat Yanis Ghemmouri by KO in 19 seconds, knocked out Cameron Saaiman in the second round, and submitted Nick Aguirre in the third round.
Raoni Barcelos credits Payton Talbott’s standup after UFC 311
Raoni Barcelos used his wrestling to defeat Payton Talbott and that is because the Brazilian knew how good the prospect’s standup was.
Barcelos says he was stunned by the odds and being overlooked, but he did understand it due to what Talbott did before him.
“Throughout this whole camp, it was hard seeing a lot of people not believing in me. A lot of people were saying a lot of things online,” Barcelos said after UFC 311 on his fight with Talbott. “But I knew I could do this. He’s got great standup, coming off a bunch of knockouts, so there’s no reason for me to stand up with him. I have good wrestling. I needed to go in there and take him down and control him, and that’s exactly what I did.”
Barcelos has now fought 12 times in the UFC after his win over Talbott.
