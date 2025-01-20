Kamaru Usman scoffs at notion that Islam Makhachev & Belal Muhammad can’t fight due to training ties
Kamaru Usman doesn’t believe that Islam Makhachev should hesitate to fight Belal Muhammad.
Makhachev recently set a new record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses in the promotion’s history. With how dominant he has been at 155 pounds, many believe it’s only a matter of time before he tries his hand at welterweight. Makhachev has even said that his dream is to become a two-division UFC champion.
The hang-up here is that Muhammad is the reigning UFC welterweight titleholder and he trains with Makhachev.
Kamaru Usman Thinks Islam Makhachev Should Fight Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman doesn’t believe that Islam Makhachev should hesitate to fight Belal Muhammad if it means the welterweight title is at stake. Here’s what he said on a recent episode of “Pound 4 Pound w/Kamaru & Henry.”
“I think if I was him, the decision that I would make next, yeah, 100 percent I would definitely probably go up,” Usman said. “This whole notion of Belal training with them, bro, no. I’m going up there and I’m whooping him. I don’t care, just ’cause he comes into our camp, just tries to use our bodies and learn our style? I’m moving up, I’m whooping him, I’m taking that belt, and hey, I’m moving on to the next.”
The next UFC welterweight title fight is expected to be Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov. Makhachev recently admitted that he’d rather not fight Rakhmonov either, which would make his welterweight title aspirations tough. Time will tell if Makhachev will eventually move up to 170 pounds and attempt to secure UFC gold in a second weight class.
