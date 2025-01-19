UFC 311 Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the middleweight bout between Reinier de Ridder and Kevin Holland.

De Ridder (19-2 MMA), a former two-division champion in ONE Championship, made his Octagon debut this past November where he scored a third-round submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here). ‘The Dutch Knight’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (26-13 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Roman Dolidze in his most recent effort at UFC 302. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Round one this middleweight contest begins and Reinier de Ridder comes forward quickly and shoots in for a single leg takedown. He gets it. Kevin Holland looks to secure a triangle choke. He has it for a second but then loses it. De Ridder in full guard now. He lands some short punches and elbows. Holland looks to grab a leg, but the former ONE champ avoids and gets back to work. A nice elbow from Reinier. ‘Trailblazer’ with some hammer fists from off his back. Holland has a cut from that last elbow. It doesn’t appear to be too bad. Reinier de Ridder continues to work ground and pound. Holland looks to scramble but gives up his back. Holland stands but Ridder is still on him. ‘RDR’ drags him to the ground and locks in a body triangle. He looks for a rear-naked choke and this one is deep. Kevin Holland taps and this one is all over! WOW!

TOLD YOU THIS WAS CAN'T MISS 👀 Reinier De Ridder gets the 1st Round Submission! 😤 [ #UFC311 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/kZ3hB40man — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

Official UFC 311 Results: Reinier de Ridder def. Kevin Holland via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:31 of Round 1

Who would you like to see De Ridder fight next following his submission victory over Holland this evening in California?