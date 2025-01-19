UFC 311 Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the middleweight bout between Reinier de Ridder and Kevin Holland.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC 311, Kevin Holland, Results, Video, UFC

De Ridder (19-2 MMA), a former two-division champion in ONE Championship, made his Octagon debut this past November where he scored a third-round submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here). ‘The Dutch Knight’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (26-13 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Roman Dolidze in his most recent effort at UFC 302. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Round one this middleweight contest begins and Reinier de Ridder comes forward quickly and shoots in for a single leg takedown. He gets it. Kevin Holland looks to secure a triangle choke. He has it for a second but then loses it. De Ridder in full guard now. He lands some short punches and elbows. Holland looks to grab a leg, but the former ONE champ avoids and gets back to work. A nice elbow from Reinier. ‘Trailblazer’ with some hammer fists from off his back. Holland has a cut from that last elbow. It doesn’t appear to be too bad. Reinier de Ridder continues to work ground and pound. Holland looks to scramble but gives up his back. Holland stands but Ridder is still on him. ‘RDR’ drags him to the ground and locks in a body triangle. He looks for a rear-naked choke and this one is deep. Kevin Holland taps and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 311 Results: Reinier de Ridder def. Kevin Holland via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:31 of Round 1

Who would you like to see De Ridder fight next following his submission victory over Holland this evening in California?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Kevin Holland Reinier de Ridder UFC UFC 311

Related

Jailton Almeida, UFC 311, Results, UFC

UFC 311 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Serghei Spivac in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025
Raoni Barcelos, UFC 311, Payton Talbott, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 311 Results: Raoni Barcelos defeats Payton Talbott (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the featured prelim between Payton Talbott and Raoni Barcelos.

UFC 311, Results, Islam Makhachev, Renato Moicano, Results, UFC
Renato Moicano

UFC 311: 'Makhachev vs. Moicano' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

The Octagon returns to Inglewood for tonight’s UFC 311 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano.

Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush reveals what Dana White did to make up for UFC 311 fight falling through

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Beneil Dariush has revealed that the promotion made up for the fact that he won’t be fighting at UFC 311.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano knew UFC 311 title fight was a possibility before it even happened

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Renato Moicano knew that his getting a shot at the title at UFC 311 was a possibility before it even happened.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to UFC 311 main event change

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka brings Ashly McGarity on stage at UFC 311 weigh-ins

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka brought his fan Ashly McGarity on stage with him in a heartwarming moment at the UFC 311 weigh-ins.

Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev opens as massive betting favorite against Renato Moicano at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has opened up as a massive betting favorite ahead of his UFC 311 title defense against Renato Moicano.

Leon Edwards, Jack Della Maddelana
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena to headline UFC London, full card revealed

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Leon Edwards will meet Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London in March.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of shock UFC 311 title fight: "Tomorrow is money time!"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano has sent a warning to Islam Makhachev ahead of their UFC 311 title fight.