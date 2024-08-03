PFL president confirms they aren’t interested in signing Muhammad Mokaev

By Harry Kettle - August 3, 2024

PFL president Ray Sefo has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in signing former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev.

Muhammad Mokaev

Last weekend, Muhammad Mokaev managed to defeat Manel Kape in a tight flyweight collision at UFC 304. From there, the expectation was that he would go on to receive a UFC flyweight championship opportunity. Instead, though, Dana White revealed that they would not be offering him a new contract with the promotion.

It soon emerged that Mokaev’s attitude was reportedly a big problem for the UFC. While the man himself has claimed that he’d be happy to re-sign with the company, it doesn’t appear as if they’re too interested in taking him up on that.

Following a PFL event last night, the aforementioned Ray Sefo was asked about the issue in the midst of rumors that Mokaev had been negotiating with them.

Sefo turns down Mokaev

“Muhammad who? Mokaev? No. Actually, you know, he’s, I’ve spoken to people that is in the know, and apparently he’s just a pain in the ass to deal with. So, no, we’re not interested.”

As you can imagine, Mokaev didn’t react well to hearing this.

“Of course you gonna say this.. I never accepted you deals. Nice move [laughing emojis].”

There’s no denying that Muhammad Mokaev is a talented fighter. Plus, at the age of just 24, he’ll only continue to grow in the years to come. With that being said, it certainly seems as if he needs to go back to the drawing board and think hard about his next move.

Do you believe we will see Muhammad Mokaev end up in the UFC or PFL? Can you picture him becoming a champion in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Muhammad Mokaev Professional Fighters League (PFL) Ray Sefo UFC

