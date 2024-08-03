Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s evolution as a coach

By Harry Kettle - August 3, 2024

Javier Mendez has revealed how his student Khabib Nurmagomedov has managed to evolve as a coach in mixed martial arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters of all time. While he may have retired four years ago, his impact on the sport of MMA can still be felt in so many different ways.

He retired undefeated, and he did so following an incredible career. Now, Khabib focuses some of his attention on training his friends and family. He does so alongside Javier Mendez, who continues to help bring through the next generation of stars from Dagestan.

In a recent interview, Mendez couldn’t help but praise Khabib for how he’s improved as a coach.

Mendez praises Khabib

“Khabib is more the leader, he runs everything just like his father did and I come in and I do my little bits here and there. For the most part, I do what I’ve been always doing. I come in and I do my thing and Khabib, in all honesty, has always been coaching these guys even when he was fighting.

“So the only difference this time around for Umar is now he gets to have the great one in his corner also so having him in the corner with me is fantastic. My only thing when he corners is he’s going to go crazy.”

“Those are little tiny things that I give him, little things like that, everything else he has. His instruction is great, I mean he even demonstrates the striking techniques to perfection now. He knows. Khabib knows.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you believe we will ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov compete in the Octagon again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Javier Mendez Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

