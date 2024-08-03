Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s evolution as a coach

Javier Mendez has revealed how his student Khabib Nurmagomedov has managed to evolve as a coach in mixed martial arts.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters of all time. While he may have retired four years ago, his impact on the sport of MMA can still be felt in so many different ways.

He retired undefeated, and he did so following an incredible career. Now, Khabib focuses some of his attention on training his friends and family. He does so alongside Javier Mendez, who continues to help bring through the next generation of stars from Dagestan.

RELATED: Javier Mendez wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to improve cornerman work: “He needs to master the corner”

In a recent interview, Mendez couldn’t help but praise Khabib for how he’s improved as a coach.