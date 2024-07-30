Muhammad Mokaev denies rumor that PFL negotiations led to UFC release: “Journalists that make this s*it up”

By Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024

No, former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev hasn’t spoken with the PFL.

Muhammad Mokaev

‘The Punisher’ returned to the cage over the weekend on the UFC 304 prelims. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision victory over Alex Perez in March, the flyweight was set for a grudge match with Manel Kape. Muhammad Mokaev and ‘Starboy’ had verbally attacked each other in the build-up to the fight, and even brawled during fight week.

Unfortunately, their fight didn’t exactly live up to the hype. In the end, it was a relatively routine night for Muhammad Mokaev, who outgrappled Kape en route to a unanimous decision victory. With a 13-0 record, the grappler felt that a title shot could be next. Instead, Dana White publically cut ties with Mokaev in the UFC 304 post-fight press conference.

In the days since the two sides parted ways, there’s been speculation why the company quit on Muhammad Mokaev. Well, a recent report indicated that the flyweight contacted the PFL to see how much he could get in a potential deal. However, just a day removed from that report, Mokaev has denied it on X.

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev denies rumor about PFL talks

In a lengthy post, Muhammad Mokaev denied the rumor that he spoke with the PFL, before his UFC contract was up. ‘The Punisher’ also noted that the PFL doesn’t even have a flyweight, or bantamweight division as of now. As of writing, the company’s lightest division for their 2024 season is featherweight.

Regardless, Muhammad Mokaev will likely need to find a new home. While it’s not out of the realm that he could re-join the UFC after his win over Kape, Dana White seemed completely done with the 24-year-old. However, that hasn’t stopped Mokaev from continuing to lobby for a re-signing on social media.

Still, a signing remains unlikely. On Saturday night, White alleged that out of the cage issues played a big role in releasing Mokaev.

What do you make of these comments from Muhammad Mokaev? Where do you want to see the former UFC flyweight compete next?

