Rampage Jackson discusses what led to the downfall of his legendary career

MMA legend Rampage Jackson has detailed what he believes led to the downfall of his iconic career in the sport.

As we know, Rampage Jackson is an icon within mixed martial arts. That’s been the case for decades now, as he made his mark both in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and outside of it. Of course, he declined, as is the case with most fighters.

RELATED: Rampage Jackson challenges Jake Paul to open weight MMA fight after controversial Mike Tyson bout: “Your last straw”

Still, at one point, Jackson was a true superstar. He was in blockbuster movies, big fights, and always took on the toughest tests available. In short, he did everything right – well, at least in the eyes of the public.

In a recent podcast, Jackson spoke to Bryan Battle about some of the mistakes he made.