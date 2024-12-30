Rampage Jackson discusses what led to the downfall of his legendary career
MMA legend Rampage Jackson has detailed what he believes led to the downfall of his iconic career in the sport.
As we know, Rampage Jackson is an icon within mixed martial arts. That’s been the case for decades now, as he made his mark both in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and outside of it. Of course, he declined, as is the case with most fighters.
Still, at one point, Jackson was a true superstar. He was in blockbuster movies, big fights, and always took on the toughest tests available. In short, he did everything right – well, at least in the eyes of the public.
In a recent podcast, Jackson spoke to Bryan Battle about some of the mistakes he made.
Jackson gets serious
“Battle, don’t get complacent with the scales,” he told the welterweight, who used MMA as an outlet to lose over 100lb and become a top athlete. “Always push yourself harder even if you outgrow your teammates and coaches don’t feel bad.
“I’m going to tell you something, with your personality and your skills you can be a big star in the UFC and there’s not that many stars. It could be your time soon, right? So make sure you train really hard, I’m talking about take it super serious.
“I don’t care if your friends tell you ‘oh you think you’re this’. F*** that, you’ve got to be selfish for a little while because father time is undefeated and it’s going to be a short window. I’m telling you, keep honing in on your skills.
“Don’t get complacent because that happens to the best of us, it happened to me. I was like ‘my s*** don’t stink,’ and I stopped training as hard. I did. I was a big star, and I stopped training as hard like ‘f*** it’. Bro, you could be a big star.”
