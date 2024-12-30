Rampage Jackson discusses what led to the downfall of his legendary career

By Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

MMA legend Rampage Jackson has detailed what he believes led to the downfall of his iconic career in the sport.

Rampage Jackson

As we know, Rampage Jackson is an icon within mixed martial arts. That’s been the case for decades now, as he made his mark both in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and outside of it. Of course, he declined, as is the case with most fighters.

RELATED: Rampage Jackson challenges Jake Paul to open weight MMA fight after controversial Mike Tyson bout: “Your last straw”

Still, at one point, Jackson was a true superstar. He was in blockbuster movies, big fights, and always took on the toughest tests available. In short, he did everything right – well, at least in the eyes of the public.

In a recent podcast, Jackson spoke to Bryan Battle about some of the mistakes he made.

Jackson gets serious

“Battle, don’t get complacent with the scales,” he told the welterweight, who used MMA as an outlet to lose over 100lb and become a top athlete. “Always push yourself harder even if you outgrow your teammates and coaches don’t feel bad.

“I’m going to tell you something, with your personality and your skills you can be a big star in the UFC and there’s not that many stars. It could be your time soon, right? So make sure you train really hard, I’m talking about take it super serious.

“I don’t care if your friends tell you ‘oh you think you’re this’. F*** that, you’ve got to be selfish for a little while because father time is undefeated and it’s going to be a short window. I’m telling you, keep honing in on your skills.

“Don’t get complacent because that happens to the best of us, it happened to me. I was like ‘my s*** don’t stink,’ and I stopped training as hard. I did. I was a big star, and I stopped training as hard like ‘f*** it’. Bro, you could be a big star.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Merab Dvalishvili compares himself to Mike Tyson and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 311

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall predicts every male UFC champion by the end of 2025

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has taken the time to predict who will be the male UFC champions by the end of 2025.

Drake, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Drake names Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as his all-time favorite UFC fighters: "I love him with all my heart"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Canadian rapper Drake has named Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor his favorite UFC fighters of all time.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree admits he felt happy following brutal UFC title loss to Alex Pereira: "Felt like I was where I belong"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Khalil Rountree was happy following his brutal knockout loss to UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Donald Cerrone
UFC

Donald Cerrone officially re-enters testing pool as comeback looms

Cole Shelton - December 27, 2024

Donald Cerrone has taken a big step towards his looming return to the UFC.

Robert Whittaker

UFC legend urges Robert Whittaker to move up to light heavyweight: 'Let's encourage that'

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.

Alex Pereira
UFC

How Alex Pereira could cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time in 2025

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Alex Pereira has already done some incredible things in mixed martial arts – but he could take things to a whole new level in 2025.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
UFC

Alex Volkanovski reveals attribute he'd like as a fighter

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC legend Alex Volkanovski has revealed what kind of attribute he’d like to add to his arsenal as a mixed martial artist.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley explains why he's taking a break from social media

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has explained why he wants to take a break from social media ahead of his proposed return to the cage.