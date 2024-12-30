Darren Till’s new Misfits Boxing opponent announced after Tommy Fury controversy

Former UFC star Darren Till’s new opponent for his upcoming appearance at Misfits Boxing has now been revealed.

As we know, Darren Till was once a big name within the context of mixed martial arts. He was a top contender in the UFC’s welterweight division, and even had a crack at the world title. Alas, following defeat to Tyron Woodley, his career went into something of a decline.

When he was released by the UFC, he ventured into the realm of boxing. After his first fight in the sport ended in a brawl, many wondered what exactly the future was going to look like for him. Then, he was scheduled to take on Tommy Fury in a blockbuster Misfits Boxing main event.

Unfortunately, Fury pulled out of the contest, with one of the reasons being Till threatening to resort to MMA tactics. Now, he’s got a brand new challenger, in the form of Anthony Taylor.