Darren Till’s new Misfits Boxing opponent announced after Tommy Fury controversy
Former UFC star Darren Till’s new opponent for his upcoming appearance at Misfits Boxing has now been revealed.
As we know, Darren Till was once a big name within the context of mixed martial arts. He was a top contender in the UFC’s welterweight division, and even had a crack at the world title. Alas, following defeat to Tyron Woodley, his career went into something of a decline.
RELATED: Tommy Fury goes off on Darren Till, blames him for fight cancellation: ‘He’s an idiot’
When he was released by the UFC, he ventured into the realm of boxing. After his first fight in the sport ended in a brawl, many wondered what exactly the future was going to look like for him. Then, he was scheduled to take on Tommy Fury in a blockbuster Misfits Boxing main event.
Unfortunately, Fury pulled out of the contest, with one of the reasons being Till threatening to resort to MMA tactics. Now, he’s got a brand new challenger, in the form of Anthony Taylor.
New main event CONFIRMED ✅
Anthony Taylor steps in to face Darren Till in Manchester, January 18th while Wade takes on Masai Warrior 🔥@MF_DAZNXSeries | @KickStreaming | @PrimeHydrate pic.twitter.com/REaqCvvQiS
— Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) December 29, 2024
Till vs Taylor confirmed
Anthony Taylor is almost a seasoned veteran within the influencer boxing space. With that being said, many will still anticipate that Till can pick up the victory. Regardless of which way you look at it, though, it’ll just be nice to see him back in some kind of competitive arena. ‘The Gorilla’ has failed to live up to his potential in the eyes of many and while a shift back into mixed martial arts may not be on the cards, he can still make something interesting happen in boxing.
Either way, this is one to keep an eye on when January 18th rolls around.
What do you expect to happen when Darren Till returns to the ring with Misfits Boxing? Do you believe he will ever be able to make his way back to the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Darren Till