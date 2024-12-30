Merab Dvalishvili compares himself to Mike Tyson and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 311
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made some big comparisons ahead of his next fight at UFC 311
Following his win over Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili is now the UFC bantamweight champion. His dominant triumph impressed the masses and, of course, welcomed a lot of intrigue from the rest of the bantamweight division.
The big question now is this: can anyone stop Merab Dvalishvili for as long as he remains champion at 135 pounds? It’s an important question, and it’s one Umar Nurmagomedov will try and answer when they collide at UFC 311 next month.
Ahead of that might, Dvalishvili has spoken about the drama surrounding the fight and how he feels about his own fame.
Dvalishvili’s view
“The last couple of fights I’ve gotten a lot of attention, people recognize me but people give hate on Instagram and social media which is very hard for me,” Merab told ESPN MMA.
“The best way now is I should just stay busy and take fights and that’s it because I was gonna enjoy some time but now I feel like I’m Conor McGregor a lot of drama comes even Jon Jones and like, Mike Tyson used to get a lot of drama but it’s all good,” he continued.
There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the beef between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov. Either way, though, the expectation is that we’re going to get one hell of a fight between these two top bantamweight when they meet at UFC 311 in January.
What do you believe is going to happen when Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight crown against Umar Nurmagomedov? Are you excited for the fight, or would you rather have seen someone else get the shot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
