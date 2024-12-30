Merab Dvalishvili compares himself to Mike Tyson and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 311

By Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made some big comparisons ahead of his next fight at UFC 311

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Following his win over Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili is now the UFC bantamweight champion. His dominant triumph impressed the masses and, of course, welcomed a lot of intrigue from the rest of the bantamweight division.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling responds to Sean O’Malley’s “cute” theory about friendship with Merab Dvalishvili

The big question now is this: can anyone stop Merab Dvalishvili for as long as he remains champion at 135 pounds? It’s an important question, and it’s one Umar Nurmagomedov will try and answer when they collide at UFC 311 next month.

Ahead of that might, Dvalishvili has spoken about the drama surrounding the fight and how he feels about his own fame.

Dvalishvili’s view

“The last couple of fights I’ve gotten a lot of attention, people recognize me but people give hate on Instagram and social media which is very hard for me,” Merab told ESPN MMA.

“The best way now is I should just stay busy and take fights and that’s it because I was gonna enjoy some time but now I feel like I’m Conor McGregor a lot of drama comes even Jon Jones and like, Mike Tyson used to get a lot of drama but it’s all good,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the beef between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov. Either way, though, the expectation is that we’re going to get one hell of a fight between these two top bantamweight when they meet at UFC 311 in January.

What do you believe is going to happen when Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight crown against Umar Nurmagomedov? Are you excited for the fight, or would you rather have seen someone else get the shot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall predicts every male UFC champion by the end of 2025

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024
Drake, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Drake names Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as his all-time favorite UFC fighters: "I love him with all my heart"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Canadian rapper Drake has named Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor his favorite UFC fighters of all time.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree admits he felt happy following brutal UFC title loss to Alex Pereira: "Felt like I was where I belong"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Khalil Rountree was happy following his brutal knockout loss to UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Donald Cerrone
UFC

Donald Cerrone officially re-enters testing pool as comeback looms

Cole Shelton - December 27, 2024

Donald Cerrone has taken a big step towards his looming return to the UFC.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

UFC legend urges Robert Whittaker to move up to light heavyweight: 'Let's encourage that'

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024

One notable name in the UFC history books is vouching for the idea of Robert Whittaker moving up to light heavyweight.

Conor McGregor

Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024
Alex Pereira
UFC

How Alex Pereira could cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time in 2025

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Alex Pereira has already done some incredible things in mixed martial arts – but he could take things to a whole new level in 2025.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
UFC

Alex Volkanovski reveals attribute he'd like as a fighter

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC legend Alex Volkanovski has revealed what kind of attribute he’d like to add to his arsenal as a mixed martial artist.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley explains why he's taking a break from social media

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has explained why he wants to take a break from social media ahead of his proposed return to the cage.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya plans to remind fans of his greatness in UFC Saudi Arabia return: "Y'all must've forgot"

Josh Evanoff - December 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to remind fans how good he is.