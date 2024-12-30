Merab Dvalishvili compares himself to Mike Tyson and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 311

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made some big comparisons ahead of his next fight at UFC 311

Following his win over Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili is now the UFC bantamweight champion. His dominant triumph impressed the masses and, of course, welcomed a lot of intrigue from the rest of the bantamweight division.

The big question now is this: can anyone stop Merab Dvalishvili for as long as he remains champion at 135 pounds? It’s an important question, and it’s one Umar Nurmagomedov will try and answer when they collide at UFC 311 next month.

Ahead of that might, Dvalishvili has spoken about the drama surrounding the fight and how he feels about his own fame.