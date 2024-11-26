Rampage Jackson believes Tom Aspinall is an easier matchup for Jon Jones than Stipe Miocic was

Rampage Jackson doesn’t think Tom Aspinall would be much of a problem for Jon Jones.

After Jones beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title, many fans hoped he would face the current interim heavyweight champion in Tom Aspinall next. It would definitely be a highly-anticipated bout and one that would be tough to call.

However, Jones’ former opponent in Rampage Jackson doesn’t think a fight with Aspinall would be all that competitive. Instead, he thinks Miocic is a tougher matchup for Jones than Aspinall would be.

“I feel like Jon Jones’ last performance, I don’t even think any heavyweight on the planet could beat Jon Jones because he solidifies himself as one of the greatest fighters on the planet and no disrespect to Aspinall. I think Aspinall is a great fighter, I’m a fan of his as well, but I figured Stipe would be a tougher challenge than Aspinall,” Jackson said to Ariel Helwani.

It is a bold take from Rampage Jackson as many believe Tom Aspinall would be Jon Jones’ toughest fight of maybe his entire career.