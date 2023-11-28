Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147 with Beneil Dariush, Jimmie Rivera, Ben Rothwell, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, and Cody Brundage

The 147th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Austin and BKFC 56.

We’re first joined by fourth-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush (1:58). Next, BKFC fighter Jimmie Rivera (13:06) comes on. BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (31:36) then stops by. UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose (43:46) joins the show. UFC lightweight Joe Solecki (56:05) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Cody Brundage (1:14:35).

Beneil Dariush opens up the show to preview his UFC Austin main event against Arman Tsarukyan. Beneil talks about his loss to Charles Oliveira and what he takes away from it. He then chats about why he likes the style matchup against Tsarukyan, his first UFC main event, and what a win on Saturday does for him.

Jimmie Rivera joins the show to discuss his BKFC 56 fight against Jeremy Stephens. Jimmie talks about why it took so long for him to get another fight and whether or not he thought he would get a title shot. He then talks about what a win over Jeremy does for him and his future in combat sports.

Ben Rothwell stops by to preview his BKFC 56 scrap against Todd Duffee. Ben talks about why he wasn’t surprised to get Duffee as an opponent and why it took so long to get another fight. He then talks about why he wasn’t concerned about getting the title fight, which is below him on the card, and how much longer he has in fighting.

Drakkar Klose joins the program to preview his UFC Austin fight against Joe Solecki. Drakkar talks about tearing his ACL and how long it took for him to get back in the gym. He then chats about the matchup against Solecki and what a win does for him.

Joe Solecki stops by to discuss his UFC Austin fight against Drakkar Klose. Joe talks about getting a chance to fight a known veteran like Drakkar, fighting in front of fans, and what a win does for him.

Cody Brundage closes out the program to preview his UFC Austin fight against Zach Reese. Cody chats about his last fight and whether or not he thought he would get another opportunity in the UFC.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher