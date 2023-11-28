Bellator executive Mike Kogan claims ONE Championship is about to go out of business: “These people scammed everybody”

By Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Bellator executive Mike Kogan is claiming ONE Championship is about to go out of business.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

The announcement came last week that Bellator was no longer a standalone entity.  The promotion was acquired by the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

With the pairing of the two companies, it is unclear what role Mike Kogan will play.  PFL founder, Donn Davis, has advised that Kogan and other Bellator staff will be offered new roles in the Professional Fighters League.

Kogan, in an interview on ‘The MMA Hour‘ spoke about his history in MMA:

“I’ve been at this sport for a long time. I don’t have it in me to start from scratch. There just isn’t anybody else. If you don’t go to PFL, obviously, I’m not getting hired by the UFC, ONE Championship pissed away $600 million and is about to go out of business, where do you go?”

Continuing, Kogan shared:

“They’re (ONE Championship) gonna go out of business. These people scammed everybody they could scam. They’ve run out of people to scam. It’s the truth. I mean come on. 10 years. You can’t be a start-up for 10 years. Jesus Christ. At some point, you’ve got to start showing something. So, they’re gonna go out, so where’s there to go? There’s nowhere else to go. I’ve always said, this is like the largest small industry in the world. It’s big, it’s on TV, there’s millionaires being made, there’s all these stories, but at the end, it’s a handful of people that run it and a handful of people that have an ability to do anything with it.”

Kogan also shared that should he not make the move over to the PFL he will likely retire from working in MMA.

ONE Championship is a Singapore-based combat sports promotion founded in 2011 by Chatri Sityodtong. There has been speculation that ONE Championship is indeed in financial trouble, which has added to the inference that they will no longer be able to maintain a viable operation.

