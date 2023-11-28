Michael Bisping explains what’s going to make Colby Covington “very, very dangerous come fight night” at UFC 296

By Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

Michael Bisping has revealed what makes Colby Covington such a dangerous opponent for Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Colby Covington

Next month at UFC 296, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington. While some believe the challenger has not earned another title shot, ‘Chaos’ is still an incredibly viable opponent. In the eyes of many, this is going to be a tight affair, with Covington attempting to use his pressure and volume to wear Edwards down.

Either way, it’s going to be a fun build-up and a fun watch. In the eyes of Michael Bisping, though, Colby has a notable trait on his side heading into this one.

Bisping’s view

“Here is what is going to make Colby very, very dangerous come fight night. He’s 36-years old. This is his last title fight, it’s as simple as that. This will be his third time fighting for the belt, twice against Kamaru Usman, didn’t get the job done. Got stopped once, went to a decision the next time. Very competitive fights though but it doesn’t matter, he didn’t win, he didn’t become the champion.”

“This is going to be the last chance for Colby Covington okay, this really is.”

Bisping then provided Edwards with some words of encouragement.

“If he can maintain range, if he can keep at a distance, he can use the jabs, the straight shots, punish Colby with knees and elbows on the inside and use those head kicks in stunning fashion and basically, just keep the fight off the ground. That’s it in a nutshell. If he can keep the fight off the ground, he’s probably going to retain the belt but it ain’t going to be easy because Colby is like an energizer bunny. He just never stops.”

