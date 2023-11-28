Michael Bisping explains what’s going to make Colby Covington “very, very dangerous come fight night” at UFC 296

Bisping’s view

“Here is what is going to make Colby very, very dangerous come fight night. He’s 36-years old. This is his last title fight, it’s as simple as that. This will be his third time fighting for the belt, twice against Kamaru Usman, didn’t get the job done. Got stopped once, went to a decision the next time. Very competitive fights though but it doesn’t matter, he didn’t win, he didn’t become the champion.”

“This is going to be the last chance for Colby Covington okay, this really is.”

Bisping then provided Edwards with some words of encouragement.

“If he can maintain range, if he can keep at a distance, he can use the jabs, the straight shots, punish Colby with knees and elbows on the inside and use those head kicks in stunning fashion and basically, just keep the fight off the ground. That’s it in a nutshell. If he can keep the fight off the ground, he’s probably going to retain the belt but it ain’t going to be easy because Colby is like an energizer bunny. He just never stops.”

Quotes via MMA News

