Just Scrap Radio Ep. 116 with Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes, and Brendan Loughnane

The 116th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of PFL 1 2023.

We’re first joined by former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and current PFL light heavyweight Thiago Santos (1:18). Next, former UFC bantamweight title challenger and now PFL featherweight Marlon Moraes (12:54) stops by. Closing out the program is reigning PFL featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane (23:01).

Thiago Santos opens up the show to preview his PFL 1 2023 co-main event fight against reigning champion, Rob Wilkinson. Thiago talks about why he decided to ask for his UFC release and sign with the PFL. The Brazilian then talks about facing the reigning champ right off the bat and whether or not that is what he wanted. He also talks about his wife Yana Santos fighting one week before him and how that helped, as well as being a dad.

Marlon Moraes then stops by to preview his PFL 1 2023 main event fight against reigning champ, Brendan Loughnane. Marlon talks about coming out of retirement to fight for PFL and what he learned from his third-round knockout loss to Sheymon Moraes last time out. He then talks about having to fight the reining champ in the first fight of the season and whether or not he wanted that. He also talks about what a win does for him in terms of making a statement, and what winning the PFL belt does for his legacy.

Brendan Loughnane closes out the program to preview his PFL 1 2023 main event fight against Marlon Moraes. Brendan talks about training with Marlon in the past and whether or not that will impact the fight at all. He also talks about whether or not he wanted to do the season again or possibly move up to 155lbs. Brendan then talks about what winning the PFL season again would do for his legacy.

