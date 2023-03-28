Henry Cejudo rips Aljamain Sterling during their live interview with Daniel Cormier: “He won the belt via Academy Award”

Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling went back and forth with one another during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier.

At UFC 288, Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling will finally collide. They’ll do so with the UFC bantamweight championship on the line, over two years after they first teased a collision for the strap.

Given that this will be Cejudo’s first fight in three years, nobody really knows what to expect. ‘Triple C’ has always been about chasing history and if he beats Sterling, he could really cement himself as one of the best fighters of his generation.

Sterling, meanwhile, wants to reiterate to the world that he is the best bantamweight on the planet.

During the aforementioned interview with Cormier, Cejudo lashed out at Aljamain over his title win.

“He won the belt via Academy Award,” Cejudo said. “He won the second fight (against Petr Yan) via I don’t know what it was, judges’ guilt. And then he couldn’t beat a guy (Dillashaw) that I beat in 32 seconds on EPO, and it took him freaking almost two rounds to get rid of him with one arm.”

Cejudo rips Sterling

“I beat Demetrious Johnson, I beat the greatest bantamweight of all time in Dominick Cruz, I beat a dude on EPO, I got rid of Marlon Moraes, who knocked him the hell out, who took him to the Neptunes. I beat all these guys. And guess what, DC? I’m actually even better.”

Sterling proceeded to go back at Cejudo as the countdown to UFC 288 continues.

“All I’ve got to say is man we’re gonna find out who is who,” Sterling said. “And people doubt me my entire career, and I keep showing them who I am and what I’m made of. I work hard, and I earned this spot, and that’s all I can do is go out there and prove this man wrong once again. … Henry, I’m coming back to your house, I’m gonna put my feet up on your couch, and I’m gonna tell you to go pass me the milk from the kitchen.”

