Gamebred Boxing 4: ‘Jones Jr. vs. Pettis’ fight card now official with twelve total bouts

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event has taken shape, as the full 12-fight card has been revealed.

The boxing event is set to feature the likes of International Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr., UFC Hall of Fame inductee Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort, and many more notable names. Gamebred Boxing has announced the full card for its fourth show, which will be taking place inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Saturday night (April 1).

One key fight to watch out for are, of course, is the main event between Jones and former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis. Jones recently heaped praise on Pettis during a press conference hyping up Gamebred Boxing 4.

“Here’s a perfect opportunity, a guy who’s also a legend at what he did,” Jones said. “Yeah, he’s a smaller weight class, but he’s up to 205 pounds when they told him about it. So he’s big enough. He knows how to handle himself and I know he’s going to go hard with boxing because he’s one of the greats.”

The co-main event will also feature two well-known names in the combat sports world as Vitor Belfort will collide with Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. MMA legend Jose Aldo will also be in action, taking on Jeremy Stephens, who had faced under the UFC banner back in 2018.

There are many other bouts to sink your teeth into with some familiar names as well. Take a look at the full fight card for Gamebred Boxing 4 below.