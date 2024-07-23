Just Scrap Radio Ep. 173 with Daniel Pineda and Modestas Bukauskas

The 173rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 304.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Daniel Pineda (1:13). Next, UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (9:08) comes on.

Daniel Pineda opens up the show to discuss his UFC 304 fight against Nathaniel Wood. Daniel talks about the layoff and why he hasn’t fought in a year. He then talks about going over to England to fight a local fighter in Wood. He then chats about the style matchup and Daniel expects this fight to end early whoever wins. Pineda then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for the rest of the year.

Modestas Bukauskas closes out the program to discuss his UFC 304 fight against Marcin Prachnio. Modestas talks about getting to fight in England but the odd start time. He then talks about his last fight and what he took away from that fight. He then chats about the style matchup and the difficult style Prachnio has. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2024.

