Just Scrap Radio Ep. 170 with Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson

By Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

The 170th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 303.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 170

We’re first joined by 14th-ranked strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez (1:13). We close things out by chatting with 15th-ranked strawweight Gillian Robertson (16:55).

Michelle Waterson-Gomez opens up the show to preview her UFC 303 fight against Gillian Robertson. Waterson-Gomez talks about how this fight came together and her losing skid. Michelle then talks about getting to fight on International Fight Week and whether or not there is pressure on her by being on a four-fight losing streak. She then talks about what a win does for her and how much longer she has in her career.

Gillian Robertson closes out the program to discuss her UFC 303 fight against Michelle Waterson-Gomez. Gillian talks about the fight being moved from June 1 at UFC 302 to UFC 303 and fighting on International Fight Week. She then chats about getting to fight a legend like Waterson-Gomez and the style matchup. She then discusses what a win does for her and the strawweight division.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Related

Robert Whittaker lands an uppercut on Ikram Aliskerov

What's next for Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov after UFC Saudi Arabia?

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly targeting October return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly targeting a return to the cage in October, as per his team.

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal scolds Conor McGregor for never addressing his callouts: “He is scared sh*tless”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has gone after Conor McGregor for not entertaining the idea of a superfight between them.

Ian Garry, Michael Page
Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry vows to end the hype train of Michael Page at UFC 303: “He couldn't do it in Bellator and he thinks he's gonna do it here?”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has vowed to end the hype train of Michael ‘Venom’ Page when they meet at UFC 303.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka explains why he was "surprised" Alex Pereira accepted title fight on short notice at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Jiri Prochazka didn’t know if Alex Pereira would accept the rematch on short notice at UFC 303.

Daniel Cormier, Roman Dolidze

Daniel Cormier on why Roman Dolidze is a “tougher matchup” for Anthony Smith at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024
Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka on what he learned during recent 3-day isolation without light and food: "You become a friend to yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka underwent a three-day isolation without basic needs ahead of his Octagon return.

Kamaru Usman, Michael Page
Kamaru Usman

Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: "He's just sat at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 24, 2024

If Michael Page can get through Ian Garry at UFC 303 this Saturday, he wants Kamaru Usman next.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor's toe injury creates an "opportunity" for his UFC rivals

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pullout due to a toe injury provides new material for fighters to use against him.