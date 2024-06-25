Just Scrap Radio Ep. 170 with Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson

The 170th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 303.

We’re first joined by 14th-ranked strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez (1:13). We close things out by chatting with 15th-ranked strawweight Gillian Robertson (16:55).

Michelle Waterson-Gomez opens up the show to preview her UFC 303 fight against Gillian Robertson. Waterson-Gomez talks about how this fight came together and her losing skid. Michelle then talks about getting to fight on International Fight Week and whether or not there is pressure on her by being on a four-fight losing streak. She then talks about what a win does for her and how much longer she has in her career.

Gillian Robertson closes out the program to discuss her UFC 303 fight against Michelle Waterson-Gomez. Gillian talks about the fight being moved from June 1 at UFC 302 to UFC 303 and fighting on International Fight Week. She then chats about getting to fight a legend like Waterson-Gomez and the style matchup. She then discusses what a win does for her and the strawweight division.

