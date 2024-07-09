Just Scrap Radio Ep. 171 with Julian Erosa, Cody Brundage, Andre Petroski, and Josh Fremd

The 171st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Denver.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Julian Erosa (1:31). Next, UFC middleweight Cody Brundage (15:50) comes on. UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (27:00) joins the show. Then, UFC middleweight Josh Fremd (37:37) comes on.

Julian Erosa opens up the show to preview his UFC Denver fight against Christian Rodriguez. Julian talks about his last win over Ricardo Ramos and now getting to fight Rodriguez who is a hyped-up prospect. Erosa talks about the style matchup and what he has made of Rodriguez’s last couple of fights. He then shares his prediction for the fight and talks about what a win does for him.

Cody Brundage then comes on to discuss his UFC Denver fight against Abdul Razak Alhassan. Cody talks about his loss to Bo Nickal at UFC 300 and what he learned from that. He then talks about getting to fight at home in Denver and how he matches up against Alhassan. He then talks about what a win does for him and his place in the middleweight division.

Andre Petroski joins the show to preview his UFC Denver fight against Josh Fremd. Petroski talks about his last loss to Jacob Malkoun and what he took away from that. He then talks about if there is pressure on him as he’s on a two-fight losing streak. Andre then talks about training with Josh in the past and whether or not that impacts the fights. He then talks about what a win does for him at middleweight.

Josh Fremd closes out the program to preview his UFC Denver fight against Andre Petroski. Josh talks about the two training against one another in the past. He talks about the layoff and why he has so much confidence going into the matchup with Petroski. Fremd also chats about what a win does for him.

