Patricio Pitbull reveals who he wants next ahead of possible UFC signing: “I want that belt!”

By Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull knows who he wants in his UFC debut.

Patricio Pitbull

The Brazilian was last seen in the Bellator cage last March in Belfast. There, Patricio Pitbull earned the first title defense of his third stint with featherweight gold, scoring a knockout win over Jeremy Kennedy. Following the victory, the 37-year-old called for a clash with the hard-hitting Aaron Pico. Despite rumors of a late 2024 bout between the two, it never came to fruition.

Instead, Patricio Pitbull sat on the sidelines for most of last year. In December, the reigning Bellator champion, alongside others such as Patchy Mix, requested their releases due to inactivity. While Donn Davis initially refused to part ways with Pitbull, the PFL released the longtime Bellator star earlier this week.

It’s no secret where the Brazilian wants to head next. Hours following his PFL release, Patricio Pitbull took to X and showed interest in a fight with former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski. Speaking in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s Podcast, the 37-year-old discussed his recent callout. In the interview, Pitbull admitted that a fight with ‘The Great’ is one of his top choices.

Former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull discusses opponents for potential UFC debut

However, Patricio Pitbull also called for a fight with reigning UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria. While the Brazilian would love to face ‘El Matador’ in his promotional debut, he’s aware that’s unlikely. If Pitbull can’t fight for gold, he’d also accept bouts with the aforementioned Volkanovski, and also Diego Lopes.

“Let’s do that fight. He’s the number one contender [Volkanovski], and I want that belt.” Patricio Pitbull stated, when asked about his recent callout of the former UFC champion. “He’s the guy. But, no, [Ilia] Topuria would be my top choice. Champion vs. champion.”

He continued, “Diego Lopes [would be my third choice], that would be a good one. Oh yeah [I’m going for the biggest names], for sure.”

What do you make of these comments from the former Bellator champion? Do you want to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC?

