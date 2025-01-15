Dana White shoots down rumors of Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul or KSI

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor won’t be boxing Logan Paul or KSI as rumored.

McGregor was linked to a boxing match in India against Paul. But, he said he was focused on WWE and the attention then turned to KSI. However, White says neither of these fights will happen as McGregor’s next fight will be in the UFC.

https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1879569329228075441

“No,” White said on Pardon My Take on if McGregor will box Paul or KSI.

After Dana White shot down a potential McGregor-Paul, he says the plan is for McGregor to return in the fall.

“Eventually,” White said “Hopefully Conor McGregor returns in the fall this year.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman was supposed to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June but an injury forced him to pull out of the bout. But, according to White, the plan is for the Irishman to return in the fall of 2025.