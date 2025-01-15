Dana White shoots down rumors of Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul or KSI
UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor won’t be boxing Logan Paul or KSI as rumored.
McGregor was linked to a boxing match in India against Paul. But, he said he was focused on WWE and the attention then turned to KSI. However, White says neither of these fights will happen as McGregor’s next fight will be in the UFC.
“No,” White said on Pardon My Take on if McGregor will box Paul or KSI.
After Dana White shot down a potential McGregor-Paul, he says the plan is for McGregor to return in the fall.
“Eventually,” White said “Hopefully Conor McGregor returns in the fall this year.”
Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman was supposed to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June but an injury forced him to pull out of the bout. But, according to White, the plan is for the Irishman to return in the fall of 2025.
Conor McGregor focused on fighting in 2025
Conor McGregor has made it clear he will make his return to the Octagon in 2025.
In September, McGregor confirmed his return would be in 2025. The Irishman said he would be back in the gym as he waits to make his legendary return to the UFC.
“It’ll be 2025,” McGregor told DAZN’s Ariel Helwani in September. “My opponent that I had scheduled, Chandler, has got matched [with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in November]. My job is just to go to the gym, be in the gym, be in shape and one thing is for sure, whenever it is and wherever it is, I will be 100 percent ready. That’s all I can focus on right now.”
As for his opponent, McGregor said back in September he would like it to be Michael Chandler, but that was before ‘Iron’ fought Charles Oliveira.
“I’d like it to be Chandler,” he said. “I’d like to get that squared away, I wish him well against Oliveira, but let’s see how it goes.”
McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and his last win came in 2020 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone.
