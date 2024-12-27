Alex Volkanovski reveals attribute he’d like as a fighter
UFC legend Alex Volkanovski has revealed what kind of attribute he’d like to add to his arsenal as a mixed martial artist.
We all know Alex Volkanovski to be a huge fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In addition to that, he’s also one of the most decorated fighters of his generation, courtesy of his incredible run as featherweight champion.
Of course, even for the greats, there’s always something they can do to add to and improve their own game. For Volkanovski, he was pretty well-rounded in his prime – but in his mind, there are things that can be done to improve.
In a recent video on his YouTube channel, he gave his thoughts on what else he would love to have in his locker.
Volkanovski’s desire
“I mean Max (Holloway) had the chin, and I still think like that would still be a crazy chin, but I’d say yeah, chin, because that’s how I’ve always looked at it,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “This is how it’s always been for me going through my career. You always know that someone can catch you, that’s just the game. I’ve always said it’s going to be hard for somebody to actually beat me. I mean Islam had that very close fight, that first one.
“So there’s only very, very few, if any, that can take me to a decision and beat me that way. Obviously, you could say Islam did, it was a very close fight but I’ve always said that anyone can catch you, right? This is MMA, it’s a crazy sport. Anyone can catch you, but beating me is something different. If you could sit there and have the chin where you take away that only opportunity for someone to beat you, you’re going to be pretty hard to beat, that’s for sure.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
