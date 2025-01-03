Donn Davis slams Aaron Pico’s free agent status as “disinformation”, reveals ongoing talks for new PFL deal: “We love him”

By Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2025

PFL founder Donn Davis has fired back at claims that Aaron Pico is now a free agent.

Aaron Pico

The 28-year-old is riding a wave of momentum right now. Aaron Pico famously signed with Scott Coker’s Bellator a decade ago, with high hopes and a lot of potential. Sadly, the young featherweight hit a few bumps in the road, suffering three losses in his first seven appearances inside the cage. However, it didn’t take Pico long to get used to fighting.

Since 2020, the young striker has gone a stellar 9-1 inside the cage, with that one defeat coming by way of injury. Following a knockout win over Henry Corrales in February, it appeared that Aaron Pico was set for a Bellator title shot. Current featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull seemed down to face him, and the two were reportedly in talks to fight in 2024.

Sadly, the bout never happened. According to Aaron Pico’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the 28-year-old was expected to face Pitbull at a Bellator-RIZIN co-promotion in December. However, because PFL’s deal with the Japanese company ran out, the fight was scrapped. Abdelaziz added earlier this week that Pico was officially a free agent, and interested in a UFC signing.

RELATED: PAUL HUGHES FIRES BACK AT KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV OVER COMMENTS ABOUT IRISH MMA: “CONOR MADE YOU FAMOUS”

PFL founder Donn Davis slams “disinformation” about Aaron Pico’s free agent status

However, PFL founder Donn Davis feels the need to correct the record. Taking to X earlier this week, the promoter slammed comments about Aaron Pico’s free agency as “disinformation”. Davis added that the company has already offered the rising featherweight a major new contract, starting with a title fight.

As of now, Aaron Pico hasn’t responded to Donn Davis’ comments. For what it’s worth, the featherweight contender is far from the only PFL star to be linked to free agency. Last month, several reigning Bellator champions, including Patchy Mix and Patricio Pitbull, called for their releases due to inactivity.

Neither man was granted a release, leading to a lengthy rant from Pitbull on social media. Instead, the PFL has revealed a bolstered schedule for 2025, that will hopefully allow for more fighters to compete. However, it remains to be seen if Aaron Pico will be one of them.

What do you make of these comments from Donn Davis? Do you want to see Aaron Pico stay with PFL or sign with UFC?

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Paul Hughes

Paul Hughes fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov over comments about Irish MMA: "Conor made you famous"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2025
Aaron Pico
Bellator

Longtime Bellator prospect Aaron Pico enters free agency, interested in UFC signing: "I'm sure they want him"

Josh Evanoff - December 31, 2024

Bellator featherweight contender Aaron Pico is officially a free agent.

Donn Davis, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Donn Davis defends PFL after backlash from Bellator fighters, Patricio Pitbull responds: "You said you'd honor everyone's contracts"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull has responded to PFL founder Donn Davis.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

REPORT | PFL signs former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt for 2025 debut

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

According to a recent report, PFL has signed former UFC and ONE Championship star Sage Northcutt.

UFC CEO Dana White, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC boss Dana White claims "things aren't looking good" for rival promotion PFL

BJ Penn Staff - December 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is in financial trouble.

Patricio Pitbull

Bellator champions Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix request release due to inactivity: "Let me go respectfully"

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Turki Alalshikh
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Turki Alalshikh reveals options for Francis Ngannou's next fight: "One in MMA and one in Boxing"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh has opened up on what’s next for PFL champion Francis Ngannou.

Dakota Ditcheva
Taila Santos

Dakota Ditcheva opens up on MMA future following PFL tournament win: "I'm not abandoning that belt just yet"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Dakota Ditcheva has no plans of leaving the PFL for the UFC just yet.

Francis Ngannou, Andre Onana
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Andre Onana play fights with PFL champion Francis Ngannou at Old Trafford: “I demand a rematch”

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

Manchester United star Andre Onana recently fought with PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

PFL 10 Poster
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

2024 PFL World Championships Results and Highlights

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

The PFL cage touched down in Saudi Arabia earlier today for their final card of 2024.