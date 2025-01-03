Donn Davis slams Aaron Pico’s free agent status as “disinformation”, reveals ongoing talks for new PFL deal: “We love him”

PFL founder Donn Davis has fired back at claims that Aaron Pico is now a free agent.

The 28-year-old is riding a wave of momentum right now. Aaron Pico famously signed with Scott Coker’s Bellator a decade ago, with high hopes and a lot of potential. Sadly, the young featherweight hit a few bumps in the road, suffering three losses in his first seven appearances inside the cage. However, it didn’t take Pico long to get used to fighting.

Since 2020, the young striker has gone a stellar 9-1 inside the cage, with that one defeat coming by way of injury. Following a knockout win over Henry Corrales in February, it appeared that Aaron Pico was set for a Bellator title shot. Current featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull seemed down to face him, and the two were reportedly in talks to fight in 2024.

Sadly, the bout never happened. According to Aaron Pico’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the 28-year-old was expected to face Pitbull at a Bellator-RIZIN co-promotion in December. However, because PFL’s deal with the Japanese company ran out, the fight was scrapped. Abdelaziz added earlier this week that Pico was officially a free agent, and interested in a UFC signing.

2025 hopefully brings less MMA noise and disinformation … ⁦@PFLMMA⁩ has offered Pico title fight and major new contract … We love Aaron and look forward to him having big fights at #PFL for the long-term. https://t.co/JMP5OCjK4P — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) January 1, 2025

PFL founder Donn Davis slams “disinformation” about Aaron Pico’s free agent status

However, PFL founder Donn Davis feels the need to correct the record. Taking to X earlier this week, the promoter slammed comments about Aaron Pico’s free agency as “disinformation”. Davis added that the company has already offered the rising featherweight a major new contract, starting with a title fight.

As of now, Aaron Pico hasn’t responded to Donn Davis’ comments. For what it’s worth, the featherweight contender is far from the only PFL star to be linked to free agency. Last month, several reigning Bellator champions, including Patchy Mix and Patricio Pitbull, called for their releases due to inactivity.

Neither man was granted a release, leading to a lengthy rant from Pitbull on social media. Instead, the PFL has revealed a bolstered schedule for 2025, that will hopefully allow for more fighters to compete. However, it remains to be seen if Aaron Pico will be one of them.

What do you make of these comments from Donn Davis? Do you want to see Aaron Pico stay with PFL or sign with UFC?