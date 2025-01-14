PFL releases longtime Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull after lengthy rant: “We are all about opportunity”

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is no longer with the PFL.

When Donn Davis and the PFL bought Bellator in late 2023, there was a lot of optimism from all parties involved. The new owners promised a loaded schedule for 2024 and quickly revealed a new broadcasting deal with Max. Sadly for Bellator fighters such as Patricio Pitbull, many of those promises went unfulfilled.

The Brazilian competed only once last year, scoring a knockout win over Jeremy Kennedy in March. While Patricio Pitbull called for a highly-anticipated clash with Aaron Pico next, that bout never came to fruition. After several months on the sidelines, the Bellator featherweight champion called for his release from the PFL in December.

However, his calls went unheard. For a few weeks, Patricio Pitbull, as well as others requesting a release such as Patchy Mix, were kept on the roster. While the PFL, nor Donn Davis responded to the Brazilian directly, they promised activity to their fighters on social media. After over a month of waiting, Pitbull released a lengthy rant on social media.

Look at the @ufc, @DonnDavisPFL, they honor their OGs. She asked for a release and they gave it to her, made no fuss about it, they are honorable. That’s how big organizations do things when a fighter doesn’t want to continue with them. You should learn from it. https://t.co/R2nWNibepE — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 14, 2025

Self called co-leader in MMA and fighters first organization is cutting a bunch of fighters and forcing others to take pay cuts of up to 70%. No respect for fighter contracts and what they’ve accomplished. — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 14, 2025

RIP @BellatorMMA. It’s sad it’s come to an end and the org had such a painful death. Sabotaged by Viacom execs in its last years then sold to uncaring people that did their best to ruin it. pic.twitter.com/Zr2XfBSmaA — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 14, 2025

You wanna know why I’ve been silent for so long? I had a direct chat with @DonnDavisPFL and he said @PeteMurrayPFL would talk to us and we’d come to a 50-50 agreement, which turned out to be a 100-0 stance in favor of PFL and them feeding media with fake news about my contract. — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 14, 2025

I’ve seen Donn’s tweets and had to hold myself not to react to them, but after Pete Murray started ghosting us since last week and the official death of Bellator, while hearing about how some fighters are being sent absurd, never ending low pay deals, I just couldn’t stay silent — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 14, 2025

Hey @francis_ngannou are you aware of all the absurd things PFL is doing to fighters and putting on the new contracts? Will you ever speak up for us?

I’m thinking it’s time we start a PFL Fighters Union. What do you think? — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 14, 2025

We are releasing @PatricioPitbull @PFLMMA is all about opportunity I founded this company to create new great opportunities for top fighters PFL has and will continue to do that for all top fighters who want to be here #PFLMMA — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) January 14, 2025

PFL releases longtime Bellator star Patricio Pitbull following latest rant

It wasn’t the first rant from Patricio Pitbull about the PFL, but it will likely be his last. After a series of posts on X where the Bellator champion largely slammed company executives, the two have parted ways. Taking to social media, Donn Davis revealed that Pitbull was now a free agent.

As of now, the 37-year-old hasn’t posted on social media regarding his free agent status. However, Patricio Pitbull has made it clear where he wants to head next. Last month, the former Bellator champion discussed his plans to join the UFC.

“Now for me, it’s about legacy. I want to fight in the UFC, that’s all. I think [the UFC would want to sign me]… My desire is to walk away [from Bellator]. I want to fight different guys. I want to fight Max Holloway, Topuria, Diego Lopes, [Alexander] Volkanovski.”

What do you make of this PFL news? Do you want to see Patricio Pitbull head to the UFC?