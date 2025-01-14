PFL releases longtime Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull after lengthy rant: “We are all about opportunity”

By Josh Evanoff - January 14, 2025

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is no longer with the PFL.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

When Donn Davis and the PFL bought Bellator in late 2023, there was a lot of optimism from all parties involved. The new owners promised a loaded schedule for 2024 and quickly revealed a new broadcasting deal with Max. Sadly for Bellator fighters such as Patricio Pitbull, many of those promises went unfulfilled.

The Brazilian competed only once last year, scoring a knockout win over Jeremy Kennedy in March. While Patricio Pitbull called for a highly-anticipated clash with Aaron Pico next, that bout never came to fruition. After several months on the sidelines, the Bellator featherweight champion called for his release from the PFL in December.

However, his calls went unheard. For a few weeks, Patricio Pitbull, as well as others requesting a release such as Patchy Mix, were kept on the roster. While the PFL, nor Donn Davis responded to the Brazilian directly, they promised activity to their fighters on social media. After over a month of waiting, Pitbull released a lengthy rant on social media.

PFL releases longtime Bellator star Patricio Pitbull following latest rant

It wasn’t the first rant from Patricio Pitbull about the PFL, but it will likely be his last. After a series of posts on X where the Bellator champion largely slammed company executives, the two have parted ways. Taking to social media, Donn Davis revealed that Pitbull was now a free agent.

As of now, the 37-year-old hasn’t posted on social media regarding his free agent status. However, Patricio Pitbull has made it clear where he wants to head next. Last month, the former Bellator champion discussed his plans to join the UFC.

“Now for me, it’s about legacy. I want to fight in the UFC, that’s all. I think [the UFC would want to sign me]… My desire is to walk away [from Bellator]. I want to fight different guys. I want to fight Max Holloway, Topuria, Diego Lopes, [Alexander] Volkanovski.”

What do you make of this PFL news? Do you want to see Patricio Pitbull head to the UFC?

Bellator Patricio "Pitbull" Freire Professional Fighters League (PFL)

