Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: “For me it’s about legacy”

By Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is ready to head to the UFC.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

The Brazilian hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Jeremy Kennedy in March at Bellator Champions Series 1. The bout was the first title defense, of his third stint with featherweight gold and he made it look easy. In round three, Patricio Pitbull put ‘The Bandit’ away with a devastating combination to earn a knockout win.

Following the victory, the 37-year-old called to defend his gold against the rising Aaron Pico next. However, that fight was never made. Instead, Patricio Pitbull, along with most of the Bellator roster, was kept on the sidelines. While PFL’s purchase of the Viacom brand last year gave much hope, they’ve come under fire for keeping many fighters on ice.

Last month, Patricio Pitbull became the latest high-profile Bellator champion to request his release from the PFL due to inactivity. At 37 years old, the featherweight champion is aware that his time in the sport is fastly coming to a close. Speaking in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, Pitbull discussed his future in the sport.

RELATED: REPORT | PFL SIGNS FORMER UFC PROSPECT SAGE NORTHCUTT FOR 2025 DEBUT

Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull calls for UFC signing amid rift with the PFL

There, Patricio Pitbull again called for his release from the PFL. In the interview, he made a direct plea to company founder Donn Davis to let him go from his contact, so he can head to the UFC. With Pitbull’s time in the sport ticking, he’s ready for wars with the likes of Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria.

“Now for me, it’s about legacy. I want to fight in the UFC, that’s all.”Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked about his MMA future. “I think [the UFC would want to sign me], yes. Dana White doesn’t want someone who just says no. But when he was asked about me at a recent press conference, he gave a so-so kind of answer.”

He continued, “But, when I’m free, we can speak more open… My desire is to walk away [from Bellator].  I want to fight different guys. I want to fight Max Holloway, Topuria, Diego Lopes, [Alexander] Volkanovski. All those guys that people said they wanted to see me fight against.”

What do you make of these comments from the Bellator champion? Do you want to see Patricio Pitbull head to the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

Related

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen reveals he was about to throw in the towel for Colby Covington before doctor stoppage

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024
Jan Blachowicz Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he isn't sold on Magomed Ankalaev dethroning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t believe Magomed Ankalaev has shown anything that leads him to believe he can dethrone Alex Pereira.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington claims he would've turned the tide against Joaquin Buckley if UFC Tampa fight wasn't stopped

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington has spoken out following his TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Islam Makhachev might ride off into the sunset sooner than fans are hoping for.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier torches Michael Chandler after recent shot on social media

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has torched Michael Chandler on social media following a recent back and forth between them.

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson calls for huge rematch against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024
Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad takes a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear that he doesn't coach Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it crystal clear that he doesn’t actually coach Belal Muhammad.

Conor McGregor
UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor teases 'good news' breaking soon

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased that good news is coming as speculation over his mixed martial arts future continues.

Colby Covington
Dana White

Dana White believes Colby Covington is at peace with UFC Tampa stoppage: 'The cut was bothering him big time'

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

In the aftermath of UFC Tampa, Dana White doesn’t believe Colby Covington was too upset with the doctor’s stoppage.