Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: “For me it’s about legacy”

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is ready to head to the UFC.

The Brazilian hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Jeremy Kennedy in March at Bellator Champions Series 1. The bout was the first title defense, of his third stint with featherweight gold and he made it look easy. In round three, Patricio Pitbull put ‘The Bandit’ away with a devastating combination to earn a knockout win.

Following the victory, the 37-year-old called to defend his gold against the rising Aaron Pico next. However, that fight was never made. Instead, Patricio Pitbull, along with most of the Bellator roster, was kept on the sidelines. While PFL’s purchase of the Viacom brand last year gave much hope, they’ve come under fire for keeping many fighters on ice.

Last month, Patricio Pitbull became the latest high-profile Bellator champion to request his release from the PFL due to inactivity. At 37 years old, the featherweight champion is aware that his time in the sport is fastly coming to a close. Speaking in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, Pitbull discussed his future in the sport.

“Now, for me, it’s about legacy. I want to fight in the UFC. That’s all.”@PatricioPitbull is ready to move on from his time in Bellator. pic.twitter.com/nYzsHr6hi2 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 16, 2024

Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull calls for UFC signing amid rift with the PFL

There, Patricio Pitbull again called for his release from the PFL. In the interview, he made a direct plea to company founder Donn Davis to let him go from his contact, so he can head to the UFC. With Pitbull’s time in the sport ticking, he’s ready for wars with the likes of Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria.

“Now for me, it’s about legacy. I want to fight in the UFC, that’s all.”Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked about his MMA future. “I think [the UFC would want to sign me], yes. Dana White doesn’t want someone who just says no. But when he was asked about me at a recent press conference, he gave a so-so kind of answer.”

He continued, “But, when I’m free, we can speak more open… My desire is to walk away [from Bellator]. I want to fight different guys. I want to fight Max Holloway, Topuria, Diego Lopes, [Alexander] Volkanovski. All those guys that people said they wanted to see me fight against.”

What do you make of these comments from the Bellator champion? Do you want to see Patricio Pitbull head to the UFC?