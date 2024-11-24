Bellator champion Patricio Freire criticizes PFL for lack of fights post-merger

Patricio Freire Upset With Lack of Fights Under PFL-Bellator Merger

In a series of posts on ‘X,’ Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate the lack of fights with PFL in charge of Bellator.

I haven’t fought since February. I wanted to fight 3x this year, but I was told I’d have to wait until December 31st and found out online my opponent would fight someone else. Then they had a replacement, I bring people over, spend more money with the camp and there’s no fight. https://t.co/UM5YyCt4Kf — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) November 24, 2024

“I haven’t fought since [March]. I wanted to fight 3x this year, but I was told I’d have to wait until December 31st and found out online my opponent would fight someone else. Then they had a replacement, I bring people over, spend more money with the camp and there’s no fight.

They said things didn’t work out with Japan and that it wasn’t their fault. Ok. So why don’t you stage a show somewhere else? What kind of promotion can’t give fighters at least two fights a year? Some haven’t even fought this year! Bellator used to be BIG. Things worked and we — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) November 24, 2024

“They said things didn’t work out with Japan and that it wasn’t their fault. Ok. So why don’t you stage a show somewhere else? What kind of promotion can’t give fighters at least two fights a year? Some haven’t even fought this year!”

I am very worried about the future of Bellator and MMA in general. I feel very sorry for all the fighters who didn’t even get to fight this year or were cut because they just don’t make shows or think they’re expensive, and all the fighters who were forced to take paycuts. — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) November 24, 2024

“I am very worried about the future of Bellator and MMA in general. I feel very sorry for all the fighters who didn’t even get to fight this year or were cut because they just don’t make shows or think they’re expensive, and all the fighters who were forced to take pay cuts.”

As mentioned, Freire isn’t the only Bellator fighter who is questioning the PFL’s strategy. Champions Corey Anderson and Patchy Mix have also been vocal about the lack of fight offers.

We’ll keep you posted on the ongoing issues with the PFL-Bellator merger.