Bellator champion Patricio Freire criticizes PFL for lack of fights post-merger

By Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is not happy with how the PFL-Bellator merger has played out.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

Freire is the reigning Bellator featherweight champion. Frustration looms with the titleholder, however, as he hasn’t fought since March. Freire, like many other Bellator fighters, have grown tired of waiting for fights since the acquisition by PFL.

“Pitbull” has now taken to social media to share his gripes publicly.

RELATED: FORMER BELLATOR CHAMPION GEGARD MOUSASI FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST THE PFL, SEEKS $15 MILLION IN DAMAGES

Patricio Freire Upset With Lack of Fights Under PFL-Bellator Merger

In a series of posts on ‘X,’ Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate the lack of fights with PFL in charge of Bellator.

“I haven’t fought since [March]. I wanted to fight 3x this year, but I was told I’d have to wait until December 31st and found out online my opponent would fight someone else. Then they had a replacement, I bring people over, spend more money with the camp and there’s no fight.

“They said things didn’t work out with Japan and that it wasn’t their fault. Ok. So why don’t you stage a show somewhere else? What kind of promotion can’t give fighters at least two fights a year? Some haven’t even fought this year!”

“I am very worried about the future of Bellator and MMA in general. I feel very sorry for all the fighters who didn’t even get to fight this year or were cut because they just don’t make shows or think they’re expensive, and all the fighters who were forced to take pay cuts.”

As mentioned, Freire isn’t the only Bellator fighter who is questioning the PFL’s strategy. Champions Corey Anderson and Patchy Mix have also been vocal about the lack of fight offers.

We’ll keep you posted on the ongoing issues with the PFL-Bellator merger.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator MMA News Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Related

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reveals what makes Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA stand out: 'I’m doing it at the highest level possible'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Coach Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: 'This is going to be a dangerous fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t believe fight fans will ever see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley thinks UFC title fight is possible with dominant showing over Colby Covington: 'It’s the entertainment business'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes he can earn a UFC title shot with a dominant showing against Colby Covington.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

The UFC 310 prelims, as confirmed on today’s UFC broadcast, look set to be one of the most stacked set of prelims of the year.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor following civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit out at Conor McGregor following the latter’s recent loss in court.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024
Muslim Salikhov, UFC Macau, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau, Pros react, UFC
Petr Yan

Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Today’s UFC Macau event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight bout featuring Petr Yan taking on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Petr Yan
Petr Yan

UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the men’s bantamweight main event between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Xiaonan Yan
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.