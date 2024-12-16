Cub Swanson gives retirement update following UFC Tampa knockout win: “I could be done right now”

By Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson might be done fighting for good.

Cub Swanson

The fan favorite known simply as ‘Killer Cub’ returned to the octagon on Saturday night at UFC Tampa. Back for the first time since a controversial decision loss to Andre Fili in June, Cub Swanson faced Billy Quarantillo. A fellow action fighter in his own right, ‘Billy Q’ entered the bout after a submission loss to Youssef Zalal in March.

As expected, the fight was an absolute slugfest. The two landed massive shots for two rounds before Cub Swanson closed the show in round three with a brutal 1-2. Following the knockout win, the UFC Hall of Famer admitted that the bout could’ve been his last. At 41 years old, Swanson admitted that he’s been thinking about hanging up the gloves for a while.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, the featherweight contender discussed his future. There, Cub Swanson again stated that Saturday night might really be it for him. While ‘Killer Cub’ is aware that he can still compete at the top level, it’s not really about that. For Swanson, he’s ready to focus more on his family and move on from fighting.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER NOT THINKING ABOUT RETIREMENT DESPITE RECENT UFC LOSSES: “I’VE GOT A LOT OF TREAD LEFT ON THE TIRES”

Cub Swanson gives update on potential retirement following UFC Tampa knockout win

Later in the interview, the 41-year-old admitted that he would’ve retired in June, had he gotten the nod over Andre Fili. However, Cub Swanson also added that he’s still got some more thinking to do about retirement. During UFC Tampa fight week, the featherweight did show interest in a potential rematch with Doo Ho Choi.

“No, I’ve been feeling like it’s close.” Cub Swanson stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked about his post-fight retirement comments at UFC Tampa. “I didn’t want to put a stamp on it, one thing I wanted to do though was get my 30th win. I woke up on my last fight, with the Fili fight, I thought ‘Man, it’s International Fight Week, I’m on the main card, it’s going to be huge, what a night if I go out there and put on a show, I may call it’. If I get beat up, I probably shouldn’t be fighting.”

He continued, “So, I went out there and put on a great fight. Then, everyone was like ‘I thought you won’, you looked ripped, you looked great’, it left me kind of empty. I didn’t get an answer. So, I wanted to get right back in there and do it again, and I got this opportunity… I’m very content on where I stand right now. We’ll see if I get excited about something. But for the most part, the way I’m feeling right now, I’m pretty happy. I think I can be done right now.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC Hall of Famer? Do you want to see Cub Swanson fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cub Swanson UFC

Related

Patricio Pitbull Freire

Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: "For me it's about legacy"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024
Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen reveals he was about to throw in the towel for Colby Covington before doctor stoppage

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen was going to end the UFC Tampa main event had the doctor not.

Jan Blachowicz Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he isn't sold on Magomed Ankalaev dethroning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t believe Magomed Ankalaev has shown anything that leads him to believe he can dethrone Alex Pereira.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington claims he would've turned the tide against Joaquin Buckley if UFC Tampa fight wasn't stopped

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington has spoken out following his TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Islam Makhachev might ride off into the sunset sooner than fans are hoping for.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier torches Michael Chandler after recent shot on social media

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024
Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson calls for huge rematch against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC veteran Michael Johnson has called for a rematch against Justin Gaethje following his knockout win over Ottman Azaitar.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad takes a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear that he doesn't coach Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it crystal clear that he doesn’t actually coach Belal Muhammad.

Conor McGregor
UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor teases 'good news' breaking soon

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased that good news is coming as speculation over his mixed martial arts future continues.