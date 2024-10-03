Israel Adesanya wants Sean Strickland rematch to prove he’s better than him: “I can take this guy”

By Cole Shelton - October 3, 2024

Israel Adesanya is hoping to get a rematch with Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Adesanya fought Strickland in September of 2023 as he put his middleweight title up for grabs. Adesanya entered the bout as a sizable betting favorite but Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as he dominated ‘The Last Stylebender’ for five rounds to win a decision.

Since the fight, Strickland went on to lose his middleweight title to Dricus Du Plessis and Adesanya ended his nearly year-long layoff in a loss to Du Plessis for the middleweight title.

Following his last loss, Israel Adesanya confirmed he would fight again and hopes he can get a rematch with Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya confident he’d beat Sean Strickland in a rematch

“Strickland and DDP. Strickland one definitely because that fight was not me. I don’t make excuses… That was his week. His time, let him have it. I definitely know what I can do, I took his best shots and I just know like yeah I can take this guy, I know what I can do. Not similar to the Pereira won where I was winning, but this one, I definitely know what I can do with this guy,” Adesanya said on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Although Israel Adesanya wants to rematch Sean Strickland, the American is likely to get the next middleweight title shot. If he wins, Adesanya will likely need to get a win or two to get another crack at the belt. But, if he does get the rematch, Adesanya is confident he will beat Strickland.

Israel Adesanya is 24-4 as a pro and coming off a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title. Adesanya is a two-time UFC middleweight champion with notable wins over Alex Pereira, Robert Whittaker, twice, Jared Cannonier, Anderson Silva, and Paulo Costa among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

