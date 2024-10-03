Israel Adesanya wants Sean Strickland rematch to prove he’s better than him: “I can take this guy”

Israel Adesanya confident he’d beat Sean Strickland in a rematch

Israel Adesanya says he definitely wants to run it back with Sean Strickland. “I took his best shots and I just know like yeah… I can take this guy, I know what I can do”. pic.twitter.com/wtJTM1nDT2 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) October 3, 2024

“Strickland and DDP. Strickland one definitely because that fight was not me. I don’t make excuses… That was his week. His time, let him have it. I definitely know what I can do, I took his best shots and I just know like yeah I can take this guy, I know what I can do. Not similar to the Pereira won where I was winning, but this one, I definitely know what I can do with this guy,” Adesanya said on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Although Israel Adesanya wants to rematch Sean Strickland, the American is likely to get the next middleweight title shot. If he wins, Adesanya will likely need to get a win or two to get another crack at the belt. But, if he does get the rematch, Adesanya is confident he will beat Strickland.

Israel Adesanya is 24-4 as a pro and coming off a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title. Adesanya is a two-time UFC middleweight champion with notable wins over Alex Pereira, Robert Whittaker, twice, Jared Cannonier, Anderson Silva, and Paulo Costa among others.