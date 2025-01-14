Eddie Alvarez teases Bellator following dissolution of the brand

By Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025

MMA veteran Eddie Alvarez has teased Bellator after the branding of the promotion was reportedly cut by PFL.

Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler

As we know, Eddie Alvarez has been there and done it all in mixed martial arts. He’s won belts in pretty much every promotion he’s performed in, and he’s put on incredible fights along the way. Alas, we likely wouldn’t have known a whole lot about him if it wasn’t for his initial run in Bellator.

RELATED: Usman Nurmagomedov says Paul Hughes ‘not a bad guy,’ but vows to retain Bellator championship

From championship wins to all-time classics, Alvarez was synonymous with the Bellator brand for the longest time. As he went on to the UFC, Bellator continued to thrive for many years. In the end, though, they were acquired by PFL, and have been under that umbrella ever since. According to Ariel Helwani, however, the Bellator name is unlikely to be used very much moving forward.

Now, with the brand essentially ceasing to exist, Alvarez had a few things to get off his chest about Bellator on social media.

Alvarez jokes about Bellator

“Hey @BellatorMMA I was thinking now would be a great time to negotiate the rights to my fights I had during my time there . I’d like to offer $ 7 dollars In total and I’d be willing to go as high as $10 if you included a signed poster of Bjorn Rebney.”

For Alvarez, the next test will come in the form of a BKFC fight against Jeremy Stephens. As for Bellator itself, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what PFL has planned.

What are your favorites memories from Eddie Alvarez competing in Bellator? Will you miss the brand, or are you just happy to see fighters make their way over to PFL? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Bellator Eddie Alvarez

Related

Usman Nurmagomedov Paul Hughes

Usman Nurmagomedov says Paul Hughes 'not a bad guy,' but vows to retain Bellator championship

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025
Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez reflects on infamous UFC title loss to Conor McGregor: "I didn't show up"

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

Over eight years removed from UFC 205, Eddie Alvarez is still frustrated by his loss to Conor McGregor.

Eddie Alvarez Jeremy Stephens
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez believes Philadelphia already hates Jeremy Stephens

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

Eddie Alvarez believes that his home city of Philadelphia isn’t a big fan of Jeremy Stephens as KnuckleMania V draws closer.

Eddie Alvarez Jeremy Stephens
Eddie Alvarez

Jeremy Stephens gives Eddie Alvarez stern warning ahead of BKFC: KnuckleMania 5

Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has a stern warning for Eddie Alvarez ahead of their clash at BKFC: KnuckleMania 5.

Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Eddie Alvarez explains why Michael Chandler's UFC tenure has been "frustrating" for him

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025

Eddie Alvarez is frustrated with how Michael Chandler’s UFC tenure has gone.

Aaron Pico

Longtime Bellator prospect Aaron Pico enters free agency, interested in UFC signing: "I'm sure they want him"

Josh Evanoff - December 31, 2024
Corey Anderson
Corey Anderson

Bellator champion Corey Anderson becomes the latest to slam the PFL: "They have not fulfilled my 6-fight contract"

Josh Evanoff - December 26, 2024

Bellator light-heavyweight champion Corey Anderson has taken aim at the PFL.

Bobby Lashley

Former WWE star Bobby Lashley remains interested in return to MMA: "I love to fight"

Josh Evanoff - December 26, 2024

Former Bellator heavyweight and current AEW wrestler Bobby Lashley wants another fight.

Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

MMA legend doubts Conor McGregor fights outside UFC anytime soon: 'I just know how difficult it is'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

One former UFC legend doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be fighting outside of the UFC again for a long time, and that’s if he ever does get the chance.

Donn Davis, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Donn Davis defends PFL after backlash from Bellator fighters, Patricio Pitbull responds: "You said you'd honor everyone's contracts"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull has responded to PFL founder Donn Davis.