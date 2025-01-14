Eddie Alvarez teases Bellator following dissolution of the brand

MMA veteran Eddie Alvarez has teased Bellator after the branding of the promotion was reportedly cut by PFL.

As we know, Eddie Alvarez has been there and done it all in mixed martial arts. He’s won belts in pretty much every promotion he’s performed in, and he’s put on incredible fights along the way. Alas, we likely wouldn’t have known a whole lot about him if it wasn’t for his initial run in Bellator.

From championship wins to all-time classics, Alvarez was synonymous with the Bellator brand for the longest time. As he went on to the UFC, Bellator continued to thrive for many years. In the end, though, they were acquired by PFL, and have been under that umbrella ever since. According to Ariel Helwani, however, the Bellator name is unlikely to be used very much moving forward.

Now, with the brand essentially ceasing to exist, Alvarez had a few things to get off his chest about Bellator on social media.