Eddie Alvarez teases Bellator following dissolution of the brand
MMA veteran Eddie Alvarez has teased Bellator after the branding of the promotion was reportedly cut by PFL.
As we know, Eddie Alvarez has been there and done it all in mixed martial arts. He’s won belts in pretty much every promotion he’s performed in, and he’s put on incredible fights along the way. Alas, we likely wouldn’t have known a whole lot about him if it wasn’t for his initial run in Bellator.
RELATED: Usman Nurmagomedov says Paul Hughes ‘not a bad guy,’ but vows to retain Bellator championship
From championship wins to all-time classics, Alvarez was synonymous with the Bellator brand for the longest time. As he went on to the UFC, Bellator continued to thrive for many years. In the end, though, they were acquired by PFL, and have been under that umbrella ever since. According to Ariel Helwani, however, the Bellator name is unlikely to be used very much moving forward.
Now, with the brand essentially ceasing to exist, Alvarez had a few things to get off his chest about Bellator on social media.
Hey @BellatorMMA I was thinking now would be a great time to negotiate the rights to my fights I had during my time there . I’d like to offer $ 7 dollars
In total and I’d be willing to go as high as $10 if you included a signed poster of Bjorn Rebney
— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 14, 2025
Alvarez jokes about Bellator
“Hey @BellatorMMA I was thinking now would be a great time to negotiate the rights to my fights I had during my time there . I’d like to offer $ 7 dollars In total and I’d be willing to go as high as $10 if you included a signed poster of Bjorn Rebney.”
For Alvarez, the next test will come in the form of a BKFC fight against Jeremy Stephens. As for Bellator itself, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what PFL has planned.
What are your favorites memories from Eddie Alvarez competing in Bellator? Will you miss the brand, or are you just happy to see fighters make their way over to PFL? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Topics:Bellator Eddie Alvarez