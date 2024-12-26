Bellator champion Corey Anderson becomes the latest to slam the PFL: “They have not fulfilled my 6-fight contract”

By Josh Evanoff - December 26, 2024

Bellator light-heavyweight champion Corey Anderson has taken aim at the PFL.

Corey Anderson

Over the last few weeks, the Donn Davis-led company has come under heavy fire. When the PFL bought Bellator last fall, there was a lot of optimism and excitement from the MMA world. Within a few weeks, they revealed a brand new streaming deal with HBO Max and a loaded schedule for 2024. Sadly, many of those events failed to come to fruition.

Furthermore, several high-profile Bellator fighters failed to secure a bout at all in 2024. Quickly, names such as Gegard Mousasi requested, and were granted their release. As of late, several champions including Patchy Mix and Patricio Pitbull have requested their own releases due to inactivity. Last week, the Brazilian slammed the company on X, in a lengthy rant.

However, a report quickly emerged from Sherdog following Pitbull’s comments on social media. According to a source in the report, the PFL “exceeded his contractual obligations”, adding that the company also offered him another high-profile fight recently which he turned down. The 37-year-old has denied that he turned any fight down.

RELATED: DONN DAVIS DEFENDS PFL AFTER BACKLASH FROM BELLATOR FIGHTERS, PATRICIO PITBULL RESPONDS: “YOU SAID YOU’D HONOR EVERYONE’S CONTRACTS”

Bellator light-heavyweight champion Corey Anderson becomes the latest to slam the PFL

Well, even if the PFL has honored Patricio Pitbull’s contract, Corey Anderson is still unhappy. ‘Overtime’ took to X following the recent report from Sherdog, voicing his own frustrations with the company. According to Anderson, he still has three fights left on his Bellator deal which he signed in October of 2022.

For what it’s worth, Corey Anderson just had a fight fall apart. The 35-year-old was slated to face Vadim Nemkov in the co-main event of Bellator Champions Series Dubai in January, in a trilogy bout. However, the fight was canceled just four days after the PFL announced the bout. According to Anderson, the issues were on Nemkov’s side.

As of now, it’s unknown when the Bellator light-heavyweight champion will fight next. Corey Anderson claimed the gold with a unanimous decision victory over Karl Moore in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

What do you make of these comments from the Bellator champion? Who do you want to see Corey Anderson fight next?

