Usman Nurmagomedov says Paul Hughes ‘not a bad guy,’ but vows to retain Bellator championship

Usman Nurmagomedov Guarantees Win Over Paul Hughes

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Usman Nurmagomedov said that he doesn’t really have beef with Paul Hughes. With that said, he doesn’t plan on easing up on his upcoming title challenger.

“As a person, he’s not a bad guy,” Nurmagomedov said. “We were literally joking around. I even told the promoters, ‘Hey, I see this guy too many times – every day. This is not good for me because I have to smash his face. How will I smash his face when I see him every day and we smile to each other?’ But Paul is not a bad guy. If people think Paul Hughes is a bullsh*t guy, he is not. He is a good guy. As a man, he is not a bad guy.

“In my opinion, he is promoting this fight. That’s it. He won’t make his name on me. He knows this is a way to change his life in a good way. But sorry, Paul. Everybody will remember him only for losing a fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov. That’s it.”

Nurmagomedov was last in action back in September 2024. He defeated Alexandr Shabliy via unanimous decision to improve his record to 18-0, 1 NC.

As for Hughes, he picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating former Bellator champion A.J. McKee in October 2024.