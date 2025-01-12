Usman Nurmagomedov says Paul Hughes ‘not a bad guy,’ but vows to retain Bellator championship
Usman Nurmagomedov doesn’t dislike Paul Hughes, but that won’t stop him from guaranteeing victory.
Nurmagomedov is set to put his Bellator Bantamweight Championship at stake against Hughes on January 25th. The title fight will headline Bellator Champions Series: Road to Dubai. Nurmagomedov is not only looking to keep his 155-pound gold, but he’s also hoping to remain undefeated in his pro MMA career.
Hughes would win a major world championship for the first time in his career if he defeats Nurmagomedov, but the champion says that won’t be happening.
RELATED: USMAN NURMAGOMEDOV UNBOTHERED BY CONOR MCGREGOR’S THREAT TO CORNER PAUL HUGHES IN BELLATOR TITLE FIGHT: “I’LL SMASH THEM BOTH”
Usman Nurmagomedov Guarantees Win Over Paul Hughes
During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Usman Nurmagomedov said that he doesn’t really have beef with Paul Hughes. With that said, he doesn’t plan on easing up on his upcoming title challenger.
“As a person, he’s not a bad guy,” Nurmagomedov said. “We were literally joking around. I even told the promoters, ‘Hey, I see this guy too many times – every day. This is not good for me because I have to smash his face. How will I smash his face when I see him every day and we smile to each other?’ But Paul is not a bad guy. If people think Paul Hughes is a bullsh*t guy, he is not. He is a good guy. As a man, he is not a bad guy.
“In my opinion, he is promoting this fight. That’s it. He won’t make his name on me. He knows this is a way to change his life in a good way. But sorry, Paul. Everybody will remember him only for losing a fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov. That’s it.”
Nurmagomedov was last in action back in September 2024. He defeated Alexandr Shabliy via unanimous decision to improve his record to 18-0, 1 NC.
As for Hughes, he picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating former Bellator champion A.J. McKee in October 2024.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Bellator Usman Nurmagomedov