PFL re-signs undefeated prospect ‘Baki’ following upset victory over Cedric Doumbe

The undefeated Baissangour ‘Baki’ Chamsoudinov will be sticking with the PFL.

The 22-year-old prospect known to many fans online simply as ‘Baki’ is considered one of the brightest talents at welterweight. The Frenchman currently holds an undefeated 8-0 record inside the cage, last appearing at PFL Europe 1 in March. There, Baissangour Chamsoudinov met fellow prospect, Cedric Doumbe.

The former kickboxing star is positioned to be one of the PFL’s biggest stars as of now. However, ‘The Best’ was unable to dispatch of ‘Baki’ as easily as he had his prior opponents. For two rounds, the two went back and forth in France. However, the bout was called off in the third round due to an injury to Cedric Doumbe.

With that, Baissangour Chamsoudinov kept his undefeated record intact. Furthermore, the welterweight prospect became a free agent following the upset victory. Despite rumors that ‘Baki’ would be heading to the UFC, he will instead be sticking with the PFL. The organization confirmed the news earlier today, after reports from Al Zullino and Maitres Fumiers on social media.

. The Professional Fighters League is proud to announce that undefeated @BaysangurHanma (8-0) has signed an exclusive multi-flight contract and will compete across the @PFLMMA, @PFLEurope, and @BellatorMMA franchises! Who’s next for Baki? pic.twitter.com/nTmRuHliVV — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) June 18, 2024

Baissangour Chamsoudinov re-signs with PFL months after victory over Cedric Doumbe

“I’m very happy to have signed with the PFL as they are growing more and more just like myself as a developing fighter, so it’s perfect.” Baissangour Chamsoudinov stated in a press release. “The goal for my career has remained the same since the beginning, to become the best fighter on the planet. I’m here to clean out the division.”

Noticeably absent in the press release, was news about Baissangour Chamsoudinov’s next bout. However, given the amount of PFL and Bellator events coming up, there’s no doubt they can find a place for the Frenchman. Also missing in the release, was the specific amount of fights on the 22-year-old’s contract.

Still, the signing is one of many made by the PFL in recent months. In the last 12 months, the growing promotion also inked deals with the likes of UFC veteran Marc Diakiese, boxing champion Savannah Marshall, and growing star Paul Hughes.

What do you make of this PFL news? Are you excited to see Baissangour ‘Baki’ Chamsoudinov back in action?