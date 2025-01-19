Dana White talks potential interest in ex-Bellator stars Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and Aaron Pico

By Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has weighed in on the possibility of Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Aaron Pico entering the Octagon.

Patricio Freire Aaron Pico

Freire was recently granted his release from the PFL after publicly sharing his gripes with how the promotion handled fighters under the Bellator banner. “Pitbull” felt Bellator’s demise began when the PFL took over and he felt the promotion’s co-founder Donn Davis had no real plan in place.

As for Pico, he will soon be able to speak with other promotions regarding a potential deal.

RELATED: DONN DAVIS SLAMS AARON PICO’S FREE AGENT STATUS AS “DISINFORMATION”, REVEALS ONGOING TALKS FOR NEW PFL DEAL: “WE LOVE HIM”

Dana White Discusses Possible Interest in Patricio ‘Pitbull’ & Aaron Pico

Dana White spoke to several media members following UFC 311. After the first UFC pay-per-view of 2025, White was asked about two ex-Bellator fighters possibly signing with his promotion. First, White was asked about Patricio Freire.

“I don’t know, I’ll talk to the boys about that and see where we’re at,” White said.

White doesn’t yet have a feel for how the UFC matchmakers view “Pitbull.” With that said, he does know that interest in Aaron Pico is quite high.

“I definitely know the boys are interested in him,” White said.

Freire’s accolades can’t be denied. He captured the Bellator Featherweight Championship three times and even struck gold at lightweight. Perhaps the one potential hang-up the UFC could have with “Pitbull” is the fact that he turns 38 years old this July.

As far as Pico goes, the argument could be made that he has yet to hit his prime. Pico is 28 years and currently rides a three-fight winning streak. There are times where he has looked like a world beater inside the cage. If he can hit his stride under the UFC banner, the MMA world could have another big star on its hands.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Patricio Freire and Aaron Pico.

