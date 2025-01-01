Demetrious Johnson says Superlek is the current striking “GOAT”

Former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson keeps a keen eye on all the action in ONE Championship.

As a master of his craft, the American legend knows greatness when he sees it. That’s why he holds two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in such high regard. Johnson’s admiration was only solidified after witnessing Superlek’s incredible performance in the main event of ONE 168 this past September.

The Thai phenom dismantled British superstar Jonathan Haggerty in a mere 49 seconds to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai gold at Denver, Colorado’s Ball Arena. That display of dominance led Johnson to place Superlek among the sport’s all-time greats.

“I was there when he knocked out Jonathan Haggerty. I think he’s probably the GOAT right now when it comes to Muay Thai and kickboxing because nobody can touch him,” Johnson stated.

“He’s so systematic. You’ve got Superbon. You have Tawanchai, but I feel pound-for-pound, it’s Superlek. Hopefully he can fight the winner of Rodtang vs. Takeru.”