Demetrious Johnson says Superlek is the current striking “GOAT”
Former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson keeps a keen eye on all the action in ONE Championship.
As a master of his craft, the American legend knows greatness when he sees it. That’s why he holds two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in such high regard. Johnson’s admiration was only solidified after witnessing Superlek’s incredible performance in the main event of ONE 168 this past September.
The Thai phenom dismantled British superstar Jonathan Haggerty in a mere 49 seconds to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai gold at Denver, Colorado’s Ball Arena. That display of dominance led Johnson to place Superlek among the sport’s all-time greats.
“I was there when he knocked out Jonathan Haggerty. I think he’s probably the GOAT right now when it comes to Muay Thai and kickboxing because nobody can touch him,” Johnson stated.
“He’s so systematic. You’ve got Superbon. You have Tawanchai, but I feel pound-for-pound, it’s Superlek. Hopefully he can fight the winner of Rodtang vs. Takeru.”
Demetrious Johnson praises ONE Championship’s weight cutting practices
Weight cutting has long been a controversial topic in combat sports, but Demetrious Johnson believes ONE Championship has found the solution.
The former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion shared his thoughts on the issue during a recent episode of the MightyCast podcast with ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin.
Having experienced the challenges of weight cutting firsthand, Johnson highlighted ONE’s hydration testing system as a groundbreaking measure that prioritizes fighter health.
“Another thing I’ve loved in ONE is the weight cutting. It must be an American thing, because wrestlers are cutting weight from eight years of age. I’ve never understood it,” Johnson said.
“I was a small bantamweight in the UFC. When I fought Dominick Cruz, he suplexed me four times. Then I went to 135 in ONE Championship, I wasn’t cutting as much weight, and you had to pass hydration twice. You couldn’t cheat the system. It was healthier for the athletes.”