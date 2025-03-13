Paige VanZant interested in UFC return after Austin Vanderford’s recent debut: “I took it for granted”

By Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

Former UFC women’s strawweight contender Paige VanZant is interested in a return to the cage.

Paige VanZant

’12 Gauge’ recently made her return to the octagon, but not as a fighter. Last month, Paige VanZant was in the corner of her husband, Austin Vanderford, for his promotional debut at UFC Seattle. On a week’s notice, the former Bellator title challenger secured a second-round knockout win over Nikolay Veretennikov. For VanZant, the moment was an incredibly special one.

From 2014 to 2020, the 30-year-old was one of the bigger women’s stars in the UFC. However, after parting ways with the organization following a loss to Amanda Ribas, Paige VanZant never fought in the cage again. Since then, she’s had stints as a professional wrestler, a boxer, and even PowerSlap. Earlier this month, she scored a decision win over Mikael-Michelle Brown in Dana White’s slapfighting league.

However, Paige VanZant is open to a return to the octagon. Speaking in a recent PowerSlap press conference, ’12 Gauge’ discussed Vanderford’s recent win, as well as her own history in the UFC. During the discussion, VanZant was quite reflective, stating that she took her time in the MMA giant for granted. However, she’s also never saying never when it comes to a return to the UFC.

Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford

Image via Paige VanZant’s Instagram

Paige VanZant discusses potential return to the UFC after Austin Vanderford’s recent win

“If I’m completely honest and transparent, I was to a point where I was happy with my career and I was happy with my success in my life and everything I’ve accomplished.” Paige VanZant stated. “Of course, I wanted to continue to chase dreams, but making the walk with my husband [Austin Vanderford] again, I was like, ‘Damn, like I really miss this and I realise how special it is.’ I signed when I was 19 years old, I’m in my UFC debut at 20. I didn’t realise what a big deal it was back then.”

She continued, “I didn’t realise how special it was. And now seeing that process and leaving, like maybe I took it for granted. I know it would take a lot of work for me and a lot of dedication for me to earn my shot back into the UFC. But definitely, my heart misses it. So we could [come back], we’ll see.” (h/t TalkSport)

For what it’s worth, Paige VanZant is already signed to the newly founded Global Fight League. However, Jeremy Stephens was also signed to the new promotion, but recently left to return to the UFC to fight in Des Moines later this year. If ’12 Gauge’ really wants to fight in the octagon again, she can try and make it happen.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Paige? VanZant return to the UFC?

