Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

VanZant is set to make her Power Slap debut on Friday night which was surprising news. The former UFC star had been competing in BKFC and boxing but has now decided to try her hand in Power Slap. VanZant says she chases adrenaline and believes Power Slap gives her the best chance to do just that.

“When I first saw Power Slap, I thought holy shit, that’s insane. When I see stuff that is crazy and exciting, it instantly makes me want to do it. I’m definitely an adrenaline junkie and I have been since a young age, I did grow up dancing and I was a cheerleader, but I like to have the thrills in life,” VanZant said in an interview on the UFC’s YouTube channel… “I love to compete and this is violent and this is literally the epitome of being a dog.”

Paige VanZant will be taking on Christine Wolmarans on June 28 in Las Vegas at Power Slap 8. Going into the fight, VanZant is confident she will get her hand raised and she has her eyes set on becoming a Power Slap champion.

“I need to take a belt home, that is the goal. I’m not going to go anywhere until I get the belt,” VanZant added.

With Paige VanZant saying she wants to become a champion that means she likely will compete for the promotion multiple times. But, before that, she will need to beat Christine Wolmarans at Power Slap 8 on Friday.

VanZant competed in the UFC from 2014 until 2020 going 5-4. She last competed in MMA in July of 2020 when she suffered a submission loss to Amanda Ribas. In her career, she holds notable wins over Bec Rawlings, Rachael Ostovich, and Felice Herrig. Since leaving the UFC, VanZant is 0-2 in BKFC and had a draw in her boxing debut.