Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

By Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

Paige VanZant

VanZant is set to make her Power Slap debut on Friday night which was surprising news. The former UFC star had been competing in BKFC and boxing but has now decided to try her hand in Power Slap. VanZant says she chases adrenaline and believes Power Slap gives her the best chance to do just that.

“When I first saw Power Slap, I thought holy shit, that’s insane. When I see stuff that is crazy and exciting, it instantly makes me want to do it. I’m definitely an adrenaline junkie and I have been since a young age, I did grow up dancing and I was a cheerleader, but I like to have the thrills in life,” VanZant said in an interview on the UFC’s YouTube channel… “I love to compete and this is violent and this is literally the epitome of being a dog.”

Paige VanZant will be taking on Christine Wolmarans on June 28 in Las Vegas at Power Slap 8. Going into the fight, VanZant is confident she will get her hand raised and she has her eyes set on becoming a Power Slap champion.

“I need to take a belt home, that is the goal. I’m not going to go anywhere until I get the belt,” VanZant added.

With Paige VanZant saying she wants to become a champion that means she likely will compete for the promotion multiple times. But, before that, she will need to beat Christine Wolmarans at Power Slap 8 on Friday.

VanZant competed in the UFC from 2014 until 2020 going 5-4. She last competed in MMA in July of 2020 when she suffered a submission loss to Amanda Ribas. In her career, she holds notable wins over Bec Rawlings, Rachael Ostovich, and Felice Herrig. Since leaving the UFC, VanZant is 0-2 in BKFC and had a draw in her boxing debut.

Related

Kamaru Usman, Michael Page

Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: "He's just sat at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 24, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor's toe injury creates an "opportunity" for his UFC rivals

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pullout due to a toe injury provides new material for fighters to use against him.

Joe Rogan, UFC gloves
UFC

Joe Rogan gives less-than-glowing review of the new UFC gloves: "The fingers shouldn't come into play!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has seen the highs and lows of mixed martial arts, but he feels the UFC’s gloves still haven’t significantly improved.

Ian Machado Garry and Conor McGregor
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry sends stern message to fans being critical of Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has sent a stern message to MMA fans who are criticizing Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 on Saturday.

UFC 303, Fight Card, Start Times, UFC
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - June 24, 2024

The UFC 303 ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times have been announced by the promotion.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk

Sergei Pavlovich issues statement following loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “This was very emotional and tough for me”

Susan Cox - June 24, 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan defends Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 due to toe injury

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has defended Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 due to a recent toe injury.

Johnny Walker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker issues statement following KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

Johnny Walker has issued a statement following his knockout defeat against Volkan Oezdemir last weekend.

Brian Ortega, UFC Mexico City, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Brian Ortega confirms plans for move up to lightweight following UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega has confirmed that he’s interested in a move up to lightweight after UFC 303.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira reveals his interest in Magomed Ankalaev showdown following UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has confirmed his interest in a future showdown with Magomed Ankalaev.