Paige VanZant announces she’s out of Power Slap title fight due to injury: “It’s a one-in-a-million, freak, crazy injury”

Paige VanZant will no longer be competing for the Power Slap title.

VanZant was supposed to rematch Mikael Michelle Brown for the first-ever women’s title on June 27 during International Fight Week, but that will no longer happen.

Paige VanZant took to her Instagram to reveal she suffered a serious neck injury that could have made her paralyzed.

“My upcoming Power Slap match for the title is postponed,” VanZant said. “Unfortunately, I had to pull out. I have a pretty severe neck injury. If it was not such a big deal, I definitely would still compete, especially because I was just really excited. It’s such a big deal and I was so excited for Power Slap to give me the opportunity to fight for a title. I have what is called a spontaneous spinal epidural hematoma. It actually didn’t come from training. It’s a one-in-a-million, freak, crazy injury that happened in my neck.”

Paige VanZant said the neurosurgeon says people get paralyzed from the injury she has. With that, she is taking it seriously and is still getting tests done.