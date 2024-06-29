Power Slap 8 Results: Paige VanZant defeats Christine Wolmarans (Highlights)

Former UFC star Paige VanZant made her Power Slap debut against Christine Wolmarans this evening in Las Vegas.

VanZant (8-5 MMA, 0-2 BKFC) has been one of the most prominent names for the last decade or so. While she never reached the level of becoming a UFC champion, she was always popular and has a massive following on social media.

‘PVZ’ split from the Ultimate Fighting Championship following a first-round submission loss to Amanda Ribas back in July of 2020. She then transitioned to Bare Knuckle fighting where she went a disappointing 0-2 during her two fights under the BKFC banner in 2021.

Most recently Paige VanZant took her talents to the squared circle where she fought Elle Brooks to a draw last month in Houston, Texas.

While a rematch with Brooks seemed to be the next move for ’12 Gauge’, she surprised many fans by announcing that she had signed on with Power Slap.

“I think it’s exciting for me because it’s like, listen, I am a gangster. Whether people want to admit it or not, I am here to slap somebody. It doesn’t matter what organization, what combat sport, I’m here to take over and have some fun.”

Paige VanZant continued:

“It was a conversation that we had in the gym; everybody watches Power Slap. They’ve taken over. Everybody knows what it is. Everybody has seen the highlight videos, and a lot of people are like ‘no, I would never do that’, or they have mixed emotions about it all. For me, I’m like, yeah, I would do that, of course. I look back at my UFC career, my bare-knuckle boxing career, everything that I’ve done, you can’t take away how tough I am. This is like that ultimate test of toughness. You stand there, and you gotta be able to have the balls to get hit.”

Paige VanZant vs. Christine Wolmarans took place on the main card of tonight’s Power Slap 8 event in Las Vegas.

The contest resulted in a unanimous decision victory for ’12 Gauge’.

Check out the highlights below:

SHE'S READY! You are not going to want to miss Paige VanZant's Debut [ Tune into #PowerSlap8 NOW on Rumble ] pic.twitter.com/4NbWjZg7nC — Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

Paige ate that with EASE [ Tune into #PowerSlap8 NOW on Rumble ] pic.twitter.com/JjZ7fxtJak — Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

Paige brought some POWER to her debut 💪 [ Tune into #PowerSlap8 NOW on Rumble ] pic.twitter.com/0yWWhHTDvS — Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

WHAT A DEBUT 🍽️ Paige VanZant secures the win in her first #PowerSlap match [ Tune into #PowerSlap8 NOW on Rumble ] pic.twitter.com/Rgv0BqO7yj — Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

Official Power Slap 8 Results: Paige VanZant def. Christine Wolmarans by unanimous decision (30-25 x3)

What did you think of VanZant’s Power Slap debut? Do you think we will see her compete again for the promotion?