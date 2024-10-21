Paige VanZant reveals why she isn’t convinced by mixed martial arts return
Former UFC star Paige VanZant has explained why she isn’t convinced that returning to mixed martial arts is a good idea.
As we know, Paige VanZant is one of the biggest names in women’s mixed martial arts. That’s funny, too, given that it’s been years since she competed in the sport. Recently, her focus has been on influencer boxing, pro wrestling and, interestingly enough, Power Slap.
VanZant has a great deal going on behind the scenes and seems to find a new project every day. Of course, that’s exactly the kind of future she would’ve wanted for herself upon leaving the UFC.
In a recent interview, VanZant was asked about the odds of her returning to the cage.
VanZant gets honest
“I don’t ever like to say I’m closing the door 100%, but I do see it would be hard for me to go back into MMA,” she said. “Not because I don’t love it, or not because I don’t have a passion for it still. But like I said, I broke my arm five times in my life and four times in basically two years of competing. I had two surgeries on it, and I still have a huge plate that runs the length of my entire forearm.”
“So just going back to that place of risking breaking my arm again and having surgery again and getting set back? I can still have the thrill of competing, and I can still get that rush without putting my body at risk. I’m fine if I break my arm, it’s really just the mental fortitude, I don’t know if I can push through that again. It was a really, really rough few years.”
