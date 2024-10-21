Paige VanZant reveals why she isn’t convinced by mixed martial arts return

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has explained why she isn’t convinced that returning to mixed martial arts is a good idea.

As we know, Paige VanZant is one of the biggest names in women’s mixed martial arts. That’s funny, too, given that it’s been years since she competed in the sport. Recently, her focus has been on influencer boxing, pro wrestling and, interestingly enough, Power Slap.

VanZant has a great deal going on behind the scenes and seems to find a new project every day. Of course, that’s exactly the kind of future she would’ve wanted for herself upon leaving the UFC.

In a recent interview, VanZant was asked about the odds of her returning to the cage.