Paige VanZant reacts to Austin Vanderford taking short notice fight at UFC Seattle
Paige VanZant has reacted to her husband Austin Vanderford taking a short notice fight against Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.
For many years, Austin Vanderford has enjoyed a solid mixed martial arts career outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He even managed to work his way up to a Bellator title shot against Gegard Mousasi, although he was unable to capture the gold. Still, he’s had a great run in his own right, with a lot of people recognizing him for his own abilities as opposed to him just being married to Paige VanZant.
RELATED: Former Bellator title challenger Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC, set for short-notice debut in Seattle on Saturday
Now, Vanderford will get the opportunity of a lifetime. He is set to face the aforementioned Veretennikov this weekend at UFC Seattle on short notice, as he finally gets the call-up to the UFC at the age of 34.
As you can imagine, Vanderford’s supporters are incredibly proud – and that extends to his partner Paige VanZant, as she noted on her Instagram stories.
🚨 Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC and will debut this Saturday in Seattle against Nikolay Veretennikov. The bout will be at a catchweight. #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/HUHDguERer
— FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) February 18, 2025
VanZant reacts to Vanderford’s big shot
“See you soon Seattle! 4 days notice. UFC DEBUT @austinvanderford. Let’s freaking go!”
For Austin Vanderford, you could argue that this is a no-lose situation. He’s proven himself to be someone who is willing to step up to the plate, even on short notice. Plus, he’s the kind of competitor who will always lay it on the line. Hopefully, he puts forward a good display on Saturday.
Do you expect to see Austin Vanderford pick up a positive result at the weekend? If he’s going to win, how’s he going to get the job done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Austin Vanderford Paige VanZant UFC