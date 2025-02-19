Paige VanZant reacts to Austin Vanderford taking short notice fight at UFC Seattle

By Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Paige VanZant has reacted to her husband Austin Vanderford taking a short notice fight against Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford

For many years, Austin Vanderford has enjoyed a solid mixed martial arts career outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He even managed to work his way up to a Bellator title shot against Gegard Mousasi, although he was unable to capture the gold. Still, he’s had a great run in his own right, with a lot of people recognizing him for his own abilities as opposed to him just being married to Paige VanZant.

RELATED: Former Bellator title challenger Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC, set for short-notice debut in Seattle on Saturday

Now, Vanderford will get the opportunity of a lifetime. He is set to face the aforementioned Veretennikov this weekend at UFC Seattle on short notice, as he finally gets the call-up to the UFC at the age of 34.

As you can imagine, Vanderford’s supporters are incredibly proud – and that extends to his partner Paige VanZant, as she noted on her Instagram stories.

🚨 Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC and will debut this Saturday in Seattle against Nikolay Veretennikov. The bout will be at a catchweight. #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/HUHDguERer

— FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) February 18, 2025

VanZant reacts to Vanderford’s big shot

“See you soon Seattle! 4 days notice. UFC DEBUT @austinvanderford. Let’s freaking go!”

For Austin Vanderford, you could argue that this is a no-lose situation. He’s proven himself to be someone who is willing to step up to the plate, even on short notice. Plus, he’s the kind of competitor who will always lay it on the line. Hopefully, he puts forward a good display on Saturday.

Do you expect to see Austin Vanderford pick up a positive result at the weekend? If he’s going to win, how’s he going to get the job done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Austin Vanderford Paige VanZant UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski's next UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025
Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg explains why he's so excited to fight Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg has explained why he’s so excited to battle it out with Brandon Moreno in his next fight.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso set for flyweight return at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to make her return to the Octagon later this year at UFC 315.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after bizarre Instagram video goes viral

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has defended Jon Jones after the latter was involved in a strange Instagram video recently.

Anthony Hernandez
Brendan Allen

Anthony Hernandez plans to prove he's ready for a "title shot" with win over Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025

Anthony Hernandez is ready to prove he’s the best middleweight on the roster.

Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone

Stephen Thompson calls to welcome back Donald Cerrone to the UFC: "That’s what I’m kind of shooting for"

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025
Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford
UFC

Former Bellator title challenger Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC, set for short-notice debut in Seattle on Saturday

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

Former Bellator middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford is now a member of the UFC.

Sean Strickland, Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland

Eric Nicksick admits he made a mistake criticizing Sean Strickland publically following UFC title loss: "A miscalculation"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

Eric Nicksick has some regrets about how he handled Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 title loss.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis laughs off Belal Muhammad's threat of a middleweight move: "Have you seen the size of the man?"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis isn’t worried about Belal Muhammad.

Jared Cannonier, Israel Adesanya
Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier eyes summer return for potential rematch with Israel Adesanya: "There's definitely no fresh opponents"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier wants a rematch with Israel Adesanya.