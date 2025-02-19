Paige VanZant reacts to Austin Vanderford taking short notice fight at UFC Seattle

Paige VanZant has reacted to her husband Austin Vanderford taking a short notice fight against Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

For many years, Austin Vanderford has enjoyed a solid mixed martial arts career outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He even managed to work his way up to a Bellator title shot against Gegard Mousasi, although he was unable to capture the gold. Still, he’s had a great run in his own right, with a lot of people recognizing him for his own abilities as opposed to him just being married to Paige VanZant.

RELATED: Former Bellator title challenger Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC, set for short-notice debut in Seattle on Saturday

Now, Vanderford will get the opportunity of a lifetime. He is set to face the aforementioned Veretennikov this weekend at UFC Seattle on short notice, as he finally gets the call-up to the UFC at the age of 34.

As you can imagine, Vanderford’s supporters are incredibly proud – and that extends to his partner Paige VanZant, as she noted on her Instagram stories.