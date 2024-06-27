“Gangster” Paige VanZant shares high praise for Power Slap ahead of promotional debut: “They’ve taken over!”
Former UFC star Paige VanZant has shared high praise for Power Slap as she gears up to debut for the promotion.
When it comes to women’s mixed martial arts, Paige VanZant has been one of the most prominent names for the last decade or so. While she never reached the level of becoming a UFC champion, she was always popular. Now, even in her post-UFC days, she’s still finding ways to stay relevant to MMA fans and casual fans alike.
For her next move, she’s set to make the transition over to Power Slap. For her debut, she will be taking on Christine Wolmarans on June 28 in Las Vegas at Power Slap 8. Her aim, eventually, is to become a champion.
In a recent scrum, she spoke candidly about her decision to sign on the dotted line.
VanZant is ready
“I think it’s exciting for me because it’s like, listen, I am a gangster. Whether people want to admit it or not, I am here to slap somebody. It doesn’t matter what organization, what combat sport, I’m here to take over and have some fun.”
“It was a conversation that we had in the gym, everybody watches Power Slap. They’ve taken over. Everybody knows what it is. Everybody has seen the highlight videos, and a lot of people are like ‘no, I would never do that’, or they have mixed emotions about it all. For me, I’m like, yeah I would do that, of course. I look back at my UFC career, my bare-knuckle boxing career, everything that I’ve done, you can’t take away how tough I am. This is like, that ultimate test of toughness. You stand there, and you gotta be able to have the balls to get hit.”
