“Gangster” Paige VanZant shares high praise for Power Slap ahead of promotional debut: “They’ve taken over!”

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has shared high praise for Power Slap as she gears up to debut for the promotion.

When it comes to women’s mixed martial arts, Paige VanZant has been one of the most prominent names for the last decade or so. While she never reached the level of becoming a UFC champion, she was always popular. Now, even in her post-UFC days, she’s still finding ways to stay relevant to MMA fans and casual fans alike.

For her next move, she’s set to make the transition over to Power Slap. For her debut, she will be taking on Christine Wolmarans on June 28 in Las Vegas at Power Slap 8. Her aim, eventually, is to become a champion.

In a recent scrum, she spoke candidly about her decision to sign on the dotted line.