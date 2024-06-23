UFC CEO Dana White confirms Paige VanZant will be competing in Power Slap: “I said this would happen”

By Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is once again in the Paige VanZant business.

Paige VanZant

VanZant surprised fight fans when she first stepped into the world of bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner. She has once again turned some heads, this time by dipping her toes in the slap fighting waters.

During a recent edition of “A Kickass Love Story” podcast, “12 Gauge” revealed that she has inked a deal to compete for Power Slap. MMA journalists James Lynch and Amy Kaplan brought word of the news before VanZant confirmed.

RELATED: PAIGE VANZANT SIGNS WITH POWER SLAP

Dana White Welcomes Paige VanZant to Power Slap

Dana White has been in business with VanZant before, as “12 Gauge” once threw leather inside the Octagon for the UFC. During the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, White said Paige is the first significant name to cross over into Power Slap.

“You know, I said this would happen,” White said. “I said that you’re gonna start to see people crossing over into Power Slap, and Paige is the first, the first that everybody knows and has such a big following.”

When VanZant confirmed her signing with Power Slap, she seemed quite happy about getting another chance to stick it to the online trolls (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I just signed a contract and whether motherf*ckers like it or not, I am doing Power Slap,” VanZant said. “I just signed a contract with Power Slap. Because you know what? I’m f*cking Paige VanZant. I was in the UFC, bareknuckle boxing, boxing. Now, I’m doing Power Slap. … I’m going to do literally everything and piss everybody off.”

VanZant will face Christine Wolmarans inside the UFC Apex on Friday. Wolmarans is 0-1 in slap fighting. It won’t be long before we find out whether or not the Power Slap debut of Paige VanZant will be a successful one.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

