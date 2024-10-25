Paige VanZant vows to make Power Slap return after draw in second fight

Paige VanZant has vowed to return to Power Slap after a draw due to a foul in her clash with Chelsea Dodson yesterday.

Last night, Paige VanZant and Chelsea Dodson went to war at Power Slap 9 in Abu Dhabi. While slap fighting may not be to everyone’s taste, it certainly seems to have picked up some real momentum in the last few years. UFC president Dana White was interested enough to kickstart his own promotion and outside of that, plenty of MMA fighters and boxers have shown interest too.

That includes Paige VanZant, who made a winning debut earlier this year. Last night, however, she wasn’t quite as fortunate, coming away with a draw from her collision with Chelsea Dodson. PVZ was ruled to have used an illegal strike, leading to a deducted point on the scorecards – subsequently meaning that she wound up with a draw.

In a short message sent via her Instagram story, the former UFC star had the following to say on how it all played out.