Paige VanZant vows to make Power Slap return after draw in second fight

By Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

Paige VanZant has vowed to return to Power Slap after a draw due to a foul in her clash with Chelsea Dodson yesterday.

Paige VanZant

Last night, Paige VanZant and Chelsea Dodson went to war at Power Slap 9 in Abu Dhabi. While slap fighting may not be to everyone’s taste, it certainly seems to have picked up some real momentum in the last few years. UFC president Dana White was interested enough to kickstart his own promotion and outside of that, plenty of MMA fighters and boxers have shown interest too.

RELATED: Paige VanZant reveals why she isn’t convinced by mixed martial arts return

That includes Paige VanZant, who made a winning debut earlier this year. Last night, however, she wasn’t quite as fortunate, coming away with a draw from her collision with Chelsea Dodson. PVZ was ruled to have used an illegal strike, leading to a deducted point on the scorecards – subsequently meaning that she wound up with a draw.

In a short message sent via her Instagram story, the former UFC star had the following to say on how it all played out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

VanZant responds to draw

“Well guys, Power Slap is over,” VanZant said on her Instagram. “Went home with the draw. I accidentally clubbed. That was my fault. Still learning. I was a little bit too close on one of my shots. Just got to get my distance right for the next one. Power Slap, you’re going to see me again.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What do you believe should be next for Paige VanZant in combat sports? Is there any way that she will end up returning to mixed martial arts? If so, could it be with the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paige VanZant Power Slap

Related

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reveals why she isn't convinced by mixed martial arts return

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024
Dana White
Power Slap

Dana White downplays potential brain trauma in Power Slap competitors: "We're all gonna die!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White was pressed about Power Slap in a recent interview ahead of one of the biggest cards in UFC history.

Paige VanZant, Power Slap, Power Slap 8, Results
Power Slap

Power Slap 8 Results: Paige VanZant defeats Christine Wolmarans (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2024

Former UFC star Paige VanZant made her Power Slap debut against Christine Wolmarans this evening in Las Vegas.

Paige VanZant
Power Slap

“Gangster” Paige VanZant shares high praise for Power Slap ahead of promotional debut: “They've taken over!”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has shared high praise for Power Slap as she gears up to debut for the promotion.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

Paige VanZant

UFC CEO Dana White confirms Paige VanZant will be competing in Power Slap: “I said this would happen”

Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024
Paige VanZant
UFC

Report | Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap.

Dana White
Power Slap

Dana White admits he made a mistake after bold Power Slap claims: "I f***ed that up"

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted he made an error after claiming Power Slap has a larger social media following than any other professional sports team.

Dana White and Taylor Swift
Power Slap

UFC CEO Dana White claims Power Slap has “more viewers” than any Taylor Swift video ever posted

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that Power Slap’s videos have received more views than any Taylor Swift video ever.

Paige VanZant punches Elle Brooke
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant & Elle Brooke show mutual interest in rematch, '12 Gauge' feels split draw was "nuts"

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Paige VanZant doesn’t believe the judges made the right decision at the end of her showdown with Elle Brooke.