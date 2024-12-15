Dana White heaps praise on UFC production team, demands awards following show at the Sphere

Dana White Wants Some Hardware for UFC Production Team

For years, Dana White has gushed over the UFC’s production team. White hasn’t been shy in sharing his belief that the promotion has the best production staff in sports. He believes UFC 306 inside the Sphere further solidified his opinion, and believes awards are due. Here’s what he told reporters during the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference.

“When you see what we did at the Sphere it’s just like, I don’t know if that will ever be done again,” White said. “We spent over $20 million on it and it was a one of one and it was a f*cking amazing night. If my production team doesn’t win every f*cking award that exists in production, all the awards are full of sh*t. They’re all full of sh*t. Tell me one f*cking sporting event in 2024 that even comes within 100,000 miles of what we did at the Sphere.”

UFC 306 was headlined by a bantamweight championship fight. It was Sean O’Malley putting the 135-pound gold at stake against Merab Dvalishvili. By the end of the night, a new bantamweight champion was crowd as Dvalishvili defeated the “Suga” show via unanimous decision.

The event also featured a women’s flyweight title fight, which was dominated by Valentina Shevchenko. “Bullet” earned a unanimous decision over Alexa Grasso in their trilogy fight.

