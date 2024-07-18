UFC star Paddy Pimblett reveals what he’s fighting for against Bobby Green
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has spoken about what he’s fighting for in his UFC 304 collision with Bobby Green.
Next weekend, Paddy Pimblett faces arguably the toughest test of his career thus far. He’ll go head to head with Bobby Green, a man who is a real veteran in mixed martial arts. Of course, he hopes to win and climb further up the ladder, but he’s also hoping to raise his profile even further.
How does he do that? More often than not, by trash-talking. He’s gone back and forth with Green on multiple occasions, and we don’t expect that to stop in the lead-up to fight night.
Now, ahead of UFC 304, ‘The Baddy’ has spoken candidly about his main motivation heading into this contest during an interview with Best Online Poker Sites.
Pimblett’s motivation
“This fight camp hasn’t been easy, especially at home, but the Mrs is like superwoman. She’s looked after everything when it comes to the kids. It’s been a very tough fight camp outside of the gym. I think becoming a dad has changed my perspective, I’ll be honest. I haven’t noticed a difference, but everyone around me has said it. My coaches, Molly (McCann), my wife, my family. A lot of people have noticed a difference in me. I’ve got something to fight for now, something I need to fight for. I need to do this for my kids and my wife. This is the first fight they’ve been alive for, so I’ve got to do it for them. It’s as simple as that. I’ve got the next generation to think of. I’ve got to put food on the table for my kids.”
