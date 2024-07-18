UFC star Paddy Pimblett reveals what he’s fighting for against Bobby Green

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has spoken about what he’s fighting for in his UFC 304 collision with Bobby Green.

Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett

Next weekend, Paddy Pimblett faces arguably the toughest test of his career thus far. He’ll go head to head with Bobby Green, a man who is a real veteran in mixed martial arts. Of course, he hopes to win and climb further up the ladder, but he’s also hoping to raise his profile even further.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett rejects Conor McGregor’s suggestion that UFC 304 isn’t a great card

How does he do that? More often than not, by trash-talking. He’s gone back and forth with Green on multiple occasions, and we don’t expect that to stop in the lead-up to fight night.

Now, ahead of UFC 304, ‘The Baddy’ has spoken candidly about his main motivation heading into this contest during an interview with Best Online Poker Sites.

Pimblett’s motivation

“This fight camp hasn’t been easy, especially at home, but the Mrs is like superwoman. She’s looked after everything when it comes to the kids. It’s been a very tough fight camp outside of the gym. I think becoming a dad has changed my perspective, I’ll be honest. I haven’t noticed a difference, but everyone around me has said it. My coaches, Molly (McCann), my wife, my family. A lot of people have noticed a difference in me. I’ve got something to fight for now, something I need to fight for. I need to do this for my kids and my wife. This is the first fight they’ve been alive for, so I’ve got to do it for them. It’s as simple as that. I’ve got the next generation to think of. I’ve got to put food on the table for my kids.”

Quotes via Best Online Poker Sites

Will Paddy Pimblett get the job done at UFC 304? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

Dana White discusses a potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones super fight: “It’s a possibility”

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is bulking up for UFC 305 title fight with Dricus du Plessis: “I think he’s like 105 kilos”

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya is reportedly bulking up in a big way ahead of his UFC 305 showdown with Dricus du Plessis.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett rejects Conor McGregor's suggestion that UFC 304 isn't a great card

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has rejected Conor McGregor’s view that UFC 304 isn’t a fantastic card.

Cody Durden
UFC

Cody Durden not concerned about fighting teammate Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 94, eyes Matheus Nicolau with a win

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024

Cody Durden is excited he and Bruno Silva will get to share the Octagon with one another, despite them being teammates.

Paddy Pimblett and Jake Paul
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett interested in boxing Jake Paul after fighting out contract at UFC 304: "It’s all about money"

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304 and he has his eyes set on Jake Paul.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after recent misdemeanor charges: “That deal is BS!”

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024
Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage
UFC

UFC Denver medical suspensions: Cody Brundage suspended indefinitely after No Contest

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024

The medical suspensions for UFC Denver have been released and Cody Brundage is the only fighter who received an indefinite suspension.

Daniel Cormier, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier scoffs at Khamzat Chimaev’s title shot demands: "Fight Robert Whittaker!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels that Khamzat Chimaev’s recent title shot demands are misguided ahead of his return.

Colby Covington
UFC

WATCH | Colby Covington brutalizes influencer in hilarious sparring session

Josh Evanoff - July 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is seemingly enjoying his time on the sidelines.

Bo Nickal, Val Woodburn, UFC 290, UFC
UFC

Bo Nickal reveals plans for UFC 309 return in New York City: "I just want to fight on the biggest cards"

Josh Evanoff - July 17, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal is planning to return to the cage in November.